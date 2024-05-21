ERA Carroll Realty, based in Sheridan, Wyoming, has acquired Buffalo Realty in Buffalo, Wyoming, which is now doing business as Buffalo Realty ERA Powered. The move connects two important markets serving the Big Horn Mountain region, increasing ERA Carroll Realty’s service area and market share.

Buffalo Realty ERA Powered’s clientele buy and sell a variety of properties including residential, multi-family, commercial, ranches, farms and land. The area is also popular with tourists who are on their way to Yellowstone National Park, a release noted.

Founded in 1913, ERA Carroll Realty is owned by Tom Belus and Janelle Crivello. Belus, the majority owner and president, assumed an ownership interest in 2001.

“We’ve planted our roots here and have developed close relationships with the communities that we serve. Over the years, we have had the pleasure of working with our Buffalo colleagues to the south, who have always shared our values and culture of collaboration. We are excited to be unified as a team, working together to support our clients with exceptional service,” said Belus.

In addition to creating an expanded service area, this acquisition will also help boost agent productivity and provide a more streamlined work environment for the company’s affiliated agents who will benefit from the ERA® brand’s enhanced tools and services, sophisticated marketing programs and assets, extensive professional development resources and a global referral network, the company noted.

Cristy Kinghorn, the former owner of Buffalo Realty, said: “I’m incredibly excited by the opportunity to join forces with Tom and the ERA Carroll Realty so we can capitalize on new opportunities together as a unified company.”

