While it may be obvious why you need to hire a real estate agent when you want to list your home for sale on the market, did you know that it’s just as important to work with an agent when you’re looking to buy a home?

A buyer’s agent has a fiduciary responsibility to you, not the seller, providing you with a critical level of representation as you navigate the homebuying process. Here are five reasons why it’s essential to have a buyer’s agent in your corner:

1. They will help you understand what you can truly afford. If you’ve decided to buy a home, you’ve probably given careful consideration to the price range you can afford. What you might not have considered is how affordability changes based on the mortgage interest rate you receive, along with the many extraneous expenses that accompany the transaction and those you may need to outlay depending upon the condition of the home you choose. A buyer’s agent will be able to map out all of this for you so that you truly understand what you can afford down to the last penny.

2. They will be able to show you the widest range of homes for sale. A buyer’s agent will be able to extend your home search beyond what you’re able to find online. Part of the value of working with an experienced agent is the many connections they have built in the local real estate community, giving them access to listings you may not be aware of.

3. They can provide you with all the necessary neighborhood information. While the facts you gather online about a neighborhood you’re interested in is important research before beginning your home search, nothing compares to an experienced real estate professional who is entrenched in their community. A local buyer’s agent will have a more granular level of detail about a community, such as the best playgrounds for your child’s age group, the best grocery stores to shop at, options for boarding your pet, along with a reliable network of service professionals, from plumbers to landscapers.

4. They will help you negotiate the best price. Perhaps most important of all is the fact that a buyer’s agent works for you and you alone. Their skills will be critical in helping you negotiate the best possible price with the seller. They’ll also be able to help you secure seller concessions, such as throwing in the patio furniture or agreeing to remove a few tree limbs, or taking a little off the price instead of making certain repairs in advance.

5. They will get you through the closing process. When buying a home, having a dedicated representative in your corner at the closing table is a must. A real estate transaction is highly detailed and you want to make sure that you understand every line item before signing. Without a buyer’s agent, you may end up agreeing to things you weren’t aware of or paying higher fees. This is not something you want to go it alone on.

What’s more, when you work with a reputable buyer’s agent, the relationship doesn’t end after you’re handed the keys to your new home. They will provide a lifetime of real estate counsel for future real estate transactions, whether you’re buying or selling, and become a trusted professional for both you and your family and friends.