When you walk to the cleaning aisle in any store these days, you may be overwhelmed with the options for cleaning products and tools available. And with the internet, you are inundated with gadgets and hacks that may seem necessary to keep a clean home. But, with some good old-fashioned tricks and hacks, you can keep your home clean without spending extra cash on items that will ultimately keep your home cluttered and make you feel overwhelmed in your space.

Remove Stains With Club Soda

Club soda is a tried-and-true method to remove stains from fabrics and carpets, and an effective hack for tackling spills and stains without the need for harsh chemicals. Pour a moderate amount of club soda directly on to the fabric or carpet stain, and let absorb for 10-15 minutes, depending on the stain, to penetrate the fibers. The club soda will work its magic and help lift dirt, grime and stains to the surface. Next, blot the club soda with a clean cloth or paper towel to lift the stain away.

Use Lemon Juice for Natural Freshness

Many of today’s cleaning products are citrus scented, but instead of added harsh chemicals, stick to the citrus itself. Lemon juice offers a natural and refreshing way to clean and deodorize surfaces, such as countertops in your bathroom or kitchen. Be sure to dilute the lemon juice with water, as it is acidic, and apply it to surfaces using a clean cloth and spray bottle. An additional perk of using lemon juice is that it has natural antibacterial properties.

Scrub Surfaces With Salt

Salt has long been utilized for its cleansing qualities, and when it comes to the home, this is no different. Simply sprinkle salt onto a surface and scrub vigorously with a damp cloth or sponge. The abrasive texture helps tackle tough messes, and it is particularly effective for cleaning surfaces like sinks or stovetops. This classic hack also provides an eco-friendly and affordable cleaning solution for any home.

Lift Grime With Toothpaste

Similar to the power of salt, toothpaste offers a cost-effective cleaning solution using items you already have in your home. The grittiness of toothpaste, coupled with its cleaning agents, effectively lifts dirt and grime from grout. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a damp cloth or a toothbrush (one used specifically for cleaning the house, not your teeth!) and scrub grout lines thoroughly.

Get Streak-Free Windows Using Newspaper

Newspapers can be used for more than just catching up on your local happenings. They don’t contain lint and have an absorbent texture, and have been used for decades to keep windows clean and streak-free. Using your preferred window or glass cleaner, simply use the newspaper, wiping down the glass in circular motions. Not only will you save paper towels and avoid lint collecting from cloths, but you are recycling, keeping up with your eco-friendly house cleaning.