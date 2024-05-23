Thrifting is quickly becoming a popular option for home decor, and with the rise of Facebook Marketplace, you may not even need to leave your home or step into a thrift shop to find the best deals. While online shopping can be difficult, as you cannot physically touch the items, Facebook Marketplace gives you the opportunity to ask lots of questions and even see the item in person before you spend the money. Here are some tips for finding the best deals on Facebook Marketplace and ensure you aren’t wasting your time or money.

Set Alerts and Save Items

Facebook Marketplace is a very shopper-friendly platform, as long as you know how to properly navigate it. Creating alerts for search terms you are looking into, including desired price and location, can help weed out the items you don’t need or want to travel for. Simply submit the search and click “Notify Me” to receive future notifications of these or similar searches. When you find items that are similar to what you like, simply save them to help push the algorithm to showcase pieces and items that match your style. The more time you spend nailing down your search terms and customizing your saved items, the easier the hunt will become.

Understand the Value of Certain Secondhand Items

Just like thrifting, you need to be aware of what is and isn’t a good purchase. When it comes to secondhand items, there are many things that may remain off the list, such as certain linens, low-quality furniture or specific electronic items. However, there are many items that are valuable secondhand, such as vintage lighting, which can add character to your home, and if it works, even better! Other items include vases, an affordable way to add character without spending too much, side tables, which can be painted or upgraded to fit your style without a brand new price tag, chairs, which can transform a space, especially if you rework it, and artwork, which can ultimately be one-of-a-kind, original art, removing the stale look of mass-produced art throughout your home.

Search Often and Thoroughly

Many thrifters will say that shopping secondhand is a marathon, not a sprint, and that is the same for shopping on Facebook Marketplace. If you don’t find what you are looking for one day, check back again the next, or even just at a different time of day. Obviously the alerts you set up will help, but if you are in the market for something specific, the more often you check in, the more likely you are to score a deal. If you are still having trouble finding items based on your keywords, try simplifying them, such as “couch” or “curtains,” as many people may not even know the brand or specificity of the items they are selling.

Act Fast and Strategically

If you find something you are genuinely interested in purchasing, do not wait to reach out. Immediately message the seller that you are interested before asking too many questions. This will help weed out if the seller is serious, or if the listing is actually still available. You will have to quickly decide how to approach the conversation, but there are some things to keep in mind:



Asking price: If the item is in high-demand, rare or a great bargain, give them what they ask for. If you offer to pay them on the spot and pick up the same day (or ASAP) you may just move up to the front of the line if interested sellers. Convenience is key when it comes to sellers.

Haggling: For an item that is more common and decently priced, consider haggling for a lower price. Stick to a number that is about 20% less than the asking price, and be sure to do your research to see if items of the same value and condition are being sold elsewhere for less.

Lowballing: A lot of people often overprice their items on Facebook Marketplace in hopes of making quick and a lot of cash. Without insulting the seller, offer a lowball price (especially on items that are slower to move or may not have a ton of interest). If they say no, ask them to keep you in mind if the item doesn’t sell, as they will likely reach a point where they will want it out of their home.

Safety First

With a Facebook Marketplace purchase, more often than not, you are meeting a stranger in person. This posts obvious and inherent risks, so be sure to do your research and pay close attention to the platform. Sellers on Marketplace have ratings, and anyone with low ratings, or possibly with no history of selling other items, should be avoided. Only communicate on the app, do not share your phone number. This limits exposure to your personal information and maintains a record of your conversations. When you go to pick up your items, bring someone with you, or at least tell someone exactly where and when you are going. Ideally, meet in a public place, such as a police station or fire station parking lot, for a safe exchange.

