While many home improvement projects focus on aesthetics and curb appeal, upgrades that make your living space more comfortable and secure for your family can be more important. From the front door to lighting to home security, here are some updates that will offer peace of mind both inside and outside of your home.

Upgrade Your Front Door

While you may be looking to update the curb appeal of your home, upgrading your front door can do so much more. If providing enhanced security for your family is top of mind, this is a great place to start. Consider the types of locking systems you are most comfortable with, be it a deadbolt or multi-point lock, when choosing a new front door. There are many options available for finishes, colors and styles of front door hardware that also include electronic deadbolts, offering even more security for your home.

Install Smart Home Security

Speaking of home security, installing cameras, doorbells and other security systems is one thing, but having the ability to connect to them via smartphone provides added convenience and peace of mind. Not only can you keep an eye on your home, both inside and out, but there are systems available to allow you to remotely turn lights on and off, unlock doors, change the temperature and even open or close garage doors.

Light Up Your Home’s Exterior

A well-lit house not only makes it easier to spot potential threats, but it also helps deter people and animals from entering your property. Automatic outdoor lighting, such as motion or light detection, or set to a timer, is a smart safety feature. Keep an eye on fixtures to ensure the bulbs aren’t burnt out, and be sure to keep extras on hand in case any get burned out. Landscape lighting, while providing another layer of security, also adds curb appeal to any home and yard.

Replace Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

As a homeowner, it is an essential step to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors regularly. You should replace the batteries every six months, and ensure that the detector is under 10 years old. If your smoke detectors are more than 10 years old, replacement is recommended by the National Fire Protection Association. While smoke detectors help in case of fire, carbon monoxide detectors ensure you have a way to detect the invisible, odorless gas that can cause serious health problems if left unchecked, so be sure to keep these items up-to-date.