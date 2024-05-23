There’s nothing like walking into your living space to be welcomed by the warmth of natural light. From the radiance of sunrise to the glow of sunset, your home can become a luminous space with some simple and effective window treatment choices.Here are a few ways you can transform your living spaces into sun-drenched sanctuaries full of natural light.

Cellular Shades

Made with sheer fabrics, cellular shades offer a delicate touch to a living space. You can also compliment them with the option of room-darkening drapery, on the occasion you want to block out light without permanently losing it. These shades also feature a honeycomb design, providing excellent insulation, so you can enjoy the natural light no matter the season.

Sheer Drapes

This timeless solution exudes sophistication in any room or living space. Pair your sheer drapes with room-darkening drapery, patterns, different colors and styles to create a classic and refined look. Sheer drapes also come in a multitude of colors, so you can customize the filter of light for each space. Consider a lace option for areas of the home like the kitchen or dining room for an added touch of elegance.

Roller Shades

A convenient and easy-to-install option, roller shades are a very versatile option. Available in many different fabrics, from more sheer options to room-darkening and blackout fabrics, you can utilize these in any room in the home, complementing your decor and ensuring both style and functionality.

Solar Shades

For those stubborn windows that create a glare, solar shades offer a stylish and eco-friendly option for letting in natural light. This option will let in all the natural light without a glare or harsh light, keeping your furniture, artwork and eyes uncompromised.

As you walk through your home, you should have the feeling of light and warmth. If you want to create a sun-drenched living space, reconsider your current window treatments and replace them with an option that truly lights up your home.