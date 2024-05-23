When it comes to home design and decor, certain eras can make a big impact on the home. From mid-century modern to maximalism, there are many types of home decor that can speak to individuals and their style. A more unique interior decor trend on the horizon is Recency-core, a design aesthetic taking inspiration from the British Regency era. Here’s what to know about the romanticism and timeless elegance of Regency design.

Why Regency-Core Is Becoming More Popular

With shows like The Crown and Bridgerton making waves in the entertainment world, more people are being drawn to the elements of design from the palaces, homes and sets they see on TV. Aside from the strict social conventions and hierarchies of the 19th century, today’s landscape might not seem much different. Social mobility and class privileges, both then and now, may explain the resurgence of Regency-core design, romanticizing the current socio economic situation as an escape.

Key Trends of Regency-Core Interior Design

Regency-core design highlights rich mahogany furnishings, sumptuous fabrics, heavy trims and intricate moldings. Taking inspiration from the recent Cottage-core trends, such as cozy warmth and wood flooring, and elevating the farmhouse style, Regency-core combines a lavish look with a fixation of social self-consciousness.

When it comes to fabrics, rugs and linens, Regency-core spotlights nostalgia, whimsy and interesting colorways. Think sophisticated, polished style, prioritizing pastels over bright colors and florals over geometrics, ultimately creating a calm, cozy and inviting living space.

Regency-core also puts a spotlight on detail, which is why crown molding, wall paneling and statement wallpaper have all made a comeback in this decor style. These trends also add character to a home, whether it is original to the home or built into a new-build home.

How to Incorporate Regency-Core In Your Home

Because Regency-core has a vintage flair, this decor trend is also one that is fairly affordable. Wallpaper is a relatively low-cost way to change the look and feel of a space. Also, there are many thrifting options when it comes to this style, from using gold accents and intriguing items that add personality and luxury to a space.

In addition to your interior space, Regency-core is also making waves in the outdoor space, drawing inspiration from the manicured gardens of the 19th century. As outdoor spaces have become more popular among home design and decor, creating a Regency-core inspired backyard, patio or garden is a great way to showcase your personality and streamline this aesthetic throughout your home.

