According to a recent survey, more than 75% of homeowners say their garage could become the most productive space in their house, with many already putting it to use in many creative ways.
The report from Stanley Black & Decker uncovers the many ways homeowners who own garages are utilizing their garage spaces across the U.S. Among the key findings, 76% of respondents say their garages could potentially become the most productive room in their house. According to the survey, more than one in four homeowners say their garage has played a role in the development or growth of a side hustle, and more than two in five homeowners indicate that they use their garage space as a gym to work out or area to exercise.
As a result, 78% of homeowners are planning to declutter and organize their garages this year, further proving the garage’s significance in their lifestyles, whether it’s for tackling day-to-day projects or pursuing their creative ambitions.
The survey unveiled a variety of insights into homeowners’ garage usage, aspirations and trends including:
- A large majority of homeowners (76%) say the garage can be the most productive part of the house. In fact, 28% surveyed said the garage has played a role in the development or growth of a side hustle.
- Aside from working on projects, the garage can be used in other areas of productivity, like getting in shape. More than 2 in 5 homeowners indicate that they use their garage space as a gym to work out or area to exercise..
- 78% of homeowners say they plan to declutter and organize their garage in 2024.
- Half of homeowners (50%) say they have plans to make investments in garage organization solutions in the next year, with the most interest being in storage bins and containers (54%), wall-mounted systems (51%) and portable storage (51%).
- Most homeowners primarily use their garage for the storage of vehicles (76%), but many also use their garages as a place to work on home improvement projects (47%), gardening/outdoor projects (47%) or automotive projects (38%).
- 86% of homeowners express interest in integrating smart technologies into their garage (e.g., Wi-Fi compatible garage door openers, wireless keypads, etc.).
- Nearly one in nine millennial homeowners have used their garage to start a band or have band practice; and regardless of what they are doing while in the garage, if homeowners are listening to music in there, it’s most likely something that rocks. Rock tops the list of music genres (42%) that American homeowners listen to in their garages, followed closely by pop (37%), country (33%) and hip hop/rap (30%).