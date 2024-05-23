According to a recent survey, more than 75% of homeowners say their garage could become the most productive space in their house, with many already putting it to use in many creative ways.

The report from Stanley Black & Decker uncovers the many ways homeowners who own garages are utilizing their garage spaces across the U.S. Among the key findings, 76% of respondents say their garages could potentially become the most productive room in their house. According to the survey, more than one in four homeowners say their garage has played a role in the development or growth of a side hustle, and more than two in five homeowners indicate that they use their garage space as a gym to work out or area to exercise.



As a result, 78% of homeowners are planning to declutter and organize their garages this year, further proving the garage’s significance in their lifestyles, whether it’s for tackling day-to-day projects or pursuing their creative ambitions.



The survey unveiled a variety of insights into homeowners’ garage usage, aspirations and trends including: