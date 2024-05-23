While you may recycle and compost at home, there are many ways to remain eco-conscious when you hit the road. From reducing carbon emissions to reducing plastic waste, here are several tips to practice sustainable travel from global service provider Trip.com Group:

Fly with an eye on carbon emissions. Aviation accounts for at least 2% of global carbon dioxide emissions, so whenever possible, fly direct; fuel usage spikes during take off and landing, so the fewer flights to get to your destination, the better. Also pay attention to carbon offset options when booking your flights.

Take the train. On average, trains are one of the most energy-efficient means of transportation, making them an eco-friendly travel choice. What’s more, traveling by train can be more relaxing and enjoyable than dealing with crowded airports and road mishaps, providing you with the opportunity to sit back and take in the sights. So, the next time you are planning a trip, check if there is a train route that suits your needs.

Rent an electric car. If a road trip is your ideal type of getaway, consider renting an electric car to save on fuel expenses and reduce carbon. Fully electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions and reduce air pollution. What’s more, with the increasing availability of charging stations, it has become more convenient to charge electric cars on the go. Make sure you’re aware of where the charging stations that are compatible with your car are located before you hit the road.

Bring your own toiletries. While sample-sized travel products are a tempting convenience, invest in your own set of travel containers and fill them with the personal care products you’re already using at home. Or, if you’re checking your bag or traveling by train or car, simply pack your favorite full-sized items. This simple action can go a long way in reducing waste.

Explore off the beaten path. Certain popular destinations are suffering from “over-tourism,” which can put a strain on local resources and damage fragile ecosystems. By checking out lesser-known destinations, travelers can help alleviate the burden on tourist hotspots. This approach also allows for a more authentic travel experience and contributes to a more balanced tourism industry.

Reduce your business-travel footprint. As face-to-face business meetings return after the pandemic, corporate travel has again contributed to global carbon emissions. More and more companies today are keen to reduce their environmental footprint by holding video conferences, creating carbon budgets for business travel, and encouraging employees to opt for low-carbon practices. This strategy usually helps a business’s bottom line as well.