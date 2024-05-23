Spring is the perfect time of year to refresh your home, whether you are planning to sell or simply want to create a more comfortable living space. Make most of this season with home projects sure to provide a high return on investment (ROI).

Install New Windows

Depending on the weather in your area or the age of your home, your windows may be outdated and drafty. This can allow cold air or humidity to enter your home, and allow heat or air conditioning to escape. Replace your old windows with modern, energy-efficient models to not only increase your home’s energy efficiency, but also help curb appeal for your home and can provide nearly 70% ROI.

Replace Siding

Though a fresh coat of paint can be enough to refresh your home this spring, installing new siding or replacing the existing siding will ensure a long-term impact on your home’s curb appeal and value. Vinyl siding serves as an additional layer on insulation, so this is an option that will help improve energy efficiency, with more than 80% ROI.

Update Decking

Outdoor entertainment becomes much more likely as spring and summer roll around, so now is the perfect time to get this space ready. While a new stain or coat of paint can refresh your deck, replacing it may be the better option. Consider using composite decking, as it is low maintenance and not susceptible to cracking, warping and weather damage. This option is also proven to provide nearly 70% ROI.