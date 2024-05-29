As rates jumped back up above 7% last week, mortgage applications decreased 5.7%% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending May 24, 2024.

This week’s data:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 5.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 6.3% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 14% from the previous week and was 12% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week and was 10% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 31.3% of total applications from 34.0% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 6.4% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 12.7% from 12.8% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 12.0% from 13.7% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications increased to 0.4% from 0.3% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) increased to 7.05% from 7.01%, with points increasing to 0.63 from 0.60 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) increased to 7.22% from 7.18%, with points decreasing to 0.43 from 0.44 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 6.85% from 6.77%, with points increasing to 0.95 from 0.88 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.66% from 6.42%, with points increasing to 0.69 from 0.54 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.