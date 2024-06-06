Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Ben Bray & Associates—located in Lafayette, Tennessee—is the latest firm to join the lifestyle real estate brand. The company has served Northern Middle Tennessee and South Central Kentucky for over 25 years from its original office located in Lafayette and its new office in Gallatin.

First founded in 1997 by current broker/owner Ben Bray, the top-performing company stated they have earned a reputation for their knowledge and willingness to go above and beyond in assisting clients with all types of transactions, including traditional residential and commercial sales, as well as land, lots, farms, and property auctions.

Aside from the company’s wealth of local real estate knowledge, BHGRE Ben Bray & Associates stated that their affiliated agents are also known for their commitment to client satisfaction and their willingness to explore all of the latest buying and selling methods available. The company added that their commitment to promoting the American dream drives them to stay on top of current trends and to be able to provide honest, helpful information to accommodate client needs and keep their sphere of influence one step ahead.

“We’re fully committed to our clients, and their best interests are always what guides our decisions—that’s what led us to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,” said Bray. “We’ve developed over 100 years of knowledge helping our friends, families and neighbors with all of their real estate wants and needs, but we know that we can still elevate our services even further. It’s never been about being everyone’s real estate provider, it’s been about being the real estate provider that can help with everything. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate can provide our company with the training, infrastructure, and support we need to finally be able to dedicate 100% of our efforts to the clients, instead of micromanaging day-to-day responsibilities.”

Ginger Wilcox, president of BHGRE, commented that “It’s always exciting to welcome a company with a strong, long-lasting reputation into the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network. Ben and his peers have not only achieved consistent growth over the past 25 years but have also maintained an excellent reputation, fostering loyalty within their local community. We’re excited to partner with Ben and his team to further their brand reach and enhance the resources they can offer to their agents. With his network, knowledge, and the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand tools, systems and services, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for his brokerage.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.