Century 21 Real Estate LLC is expanding its presence in Western Montana with its latest affiliation of female-owned Peak Property Advisors based in Missoula.

The full-service boutique brokerage is owned and operated by Julie Anton, a 12-year real estate veteran who founded the firm in 2021, according to a release. Since founding her company, Anton stated that she and her affiliated agents have become a valuable source of residential and commercial properties expertise throughout Missoula County and the Bitterroot Valley.

Now doing business as Century 21 Peak Properties, Anton stated she has already developed growth plans to slowly increase the size of her company, while ensuring that it maintains its boutique company culture. She currently plans to increase her agent count to 20-30 in the next two years, adding agents who have a deep understanding of the local community and its values.

“Affiliating with Century 21 Real Estate provides us with the incredible opportunity to expand our physical footprint and customer service capabilities, without sacrificing who we are as an individual company,” said Anton. “We’re as white glove as it gets, paying incredible attention to every detail of every deal and giving every client the ultimate personalized service. The Century 21 brand allows us to keep operating in the way we know best while providing us with an internationally recognized name that can open new doors in new places.”

Century 21 Peak Properties stated it prides itself on its passion for client care excellence and its willingness to go above and beyond in every aspect of a transaction. As Anton herself said, “Offering professional advice is what pumps us up!”

“Our mission is to inspire a positive, lasting impact through extraordinary real estate experiences,” said Anton. “We take this mission to heart, and we obsess about every detail so that our clients don’t have to, and instead, they can benefit from a seamless real estate experience. We understand that buying or selling a property can be overwhelming, but with our dedication to our clients, we make the process as simple as possible—that’s why we say we represent real estate reimagined.”

“Montana is full of niche real estate opportunities that few know how to make the most of, which is a major testament to the abilities of Julie and her team,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “Not only does Julie bring expertise from multiple industries which allowed her to quickly excel as the leader of her company, but she also displays a constant commitment to every client who comes to her for help. We’re honored to be the brand that can help remove some of the backend work from Julie’s plate, and let her focus more on what really matters—her clients.”

