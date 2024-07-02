ERA Prime Real Estate Group—with offices in Farmington and Grand Blanc—has acquired Compass Realty Pro in Southgate. The move creates a larger service area in markets serving the Greater Detroit Metro region, increasing ERA Prime Real Estate Group’s service area and market share further into Southeast Michigan.

Founded in 2017, ERA stated that Prime Realty Group is owned by Willie Ray III. The full-service firm has developed a reputation for being knowledgeable on topics such as loan origination, mortgages, property staging, closing services as well as investment properties and property management.

Compass Realty Pro, founded by Mark Higgins, has served its community since 2014, working with clients on all types of properties.

This acquisition is Ray’s second since affiliating with ERA Real Estate in early 2023, the company stated. Last fall, Ray acquired the Farmington-based operations of a fellow ERA broker/owner, a move that allowed both companies to focus on a more concentrated service area.

“Joining forces with Mark will create tremendous synergies for our combined company,” said Ray. “Mark has assembled and developed a highly respected group of real estate professionals who share the same values of collaboration and community. We are both excited about the opportunity to capitalize on the growth that is inherent in the region to grow and expand our company.”

As part of ERA Prime Realty Estate Group’s leadership team, the company stated that Higgins will now serve as managing broker.

“Over the last 15 years, we have developed close relationships with the communities that we serve,” said Higgins. “We are excited to join forces with Willie, working together to support our clients with exceptional service.”

For more information, visit http://www.era.com/.