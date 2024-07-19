Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced that Tripti Kasal has joined its leadership team as senior vice president, member engagement.

In this newly created role, Kasal will head LeadingRE’s U.S. membership services team, focusing on increasing member engagement across all programs for the global network of 550 quality real estate firms, the company said, adding that a key priority will be matching members with resources from LeadingRE’s Solutions Group, a collection of carefully vetted service providers delivering innovative solutions for technology, marketing, insurance and other vital areas.

An industry-veteran with over 25 years of experience, Kasal’s background extends across brokerage operations and includes program management, team development, market research and analysis, sales management, revenue generation, commercial real estate, new development marketing and vendor management, a release noted. She spent 10 years with LeadingRE member firm Baird & Warner, most recently serving as senior vice president, regional manager for the metro Chicago area.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tripti to this role. The depth of her brokerage experience is matched by her enthusiasm for helping our members succeed in this evolving marketplace. She will work closely with our talented membership services team to present individualized solutions for our members—always with the goal of helping them be even more successful,” said Chief Operating Officer Kate Reisinger, CRP.

Kasal welcomes the consultative nature of the job. “Each member has unique goals, challenges, and opportunities. It is our team’s job to understand how LeadingRE can best support them, which may mean recommending specific courses from our Institute learning platform, introducing technologies from a Solutions Group provider, engaging them in our commercial real estate program, or helping them build new development business through Destinations by LeadingRE. The opportunities are endless,” she said.

