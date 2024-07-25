Above, Kimberly Harris Campbell and Kate Reisinger

RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, set to unfold September 4 – 6 in Washington, D.C., promises to be an unrivaled convergence of industry luminaries and thought leaders—with a star-studded lineup of speakers who demonstrate the depth of expertise and insight crucial to addressing some of the major issues shaping the industry today.

In anticipation of the event, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®’s Kate Reisinger and Compass’ Kimberly Harris Campbell explore the valuable contributions they’ll bring as speakers to this pivotal gathering of the minds.

Kate Reisinger

Chief Operating Officer

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

What are the biggest challenges facing female brokers, and how can events like the CEO & Leadership Exchange help address these issues?

Women face many of the same challenges as their male counterparts, but they should trust in their own instincts in how they address these challenges. Coming to events like the CEO & Leadership Exchange to share their own ideas and be open to new ideas can help them make informed decisions about the priorities and strategies for their companies, their teams and their clients.

How has the role of women in leadership within the industry evolved over the past decade?

Women have always played a vital role in the real estate industry. We have some incredible women brokers in the industry who built highly successful companies decades ago who continue to inspire future generations of women leaders. I expect we will see even more women using their unique talents and perspectives in leadership roles.

Why is it crucial for industry leaders to convene and discuss pressing issues and future trends?

By its very nature, our industry is ever-evolving—from the impact of the economy on the housing market, to changes in how and where people want to live, to the way business is conducted. We must evolve as leaders and companies to respond to these shifts and anticipate what’s coming next. Coming together with fellow leaders for candid discussions on the state of the industry brings fresh perspectives we can use to strengthen our respective firms and elevate our industry.

Kimberly Harris Campbell

Regional President

Compass

What are the most critical trends and technological advancements currently affecting real estate professionals?

It’s been amazing to see the technological advances in the real estate industry over the last decade. Working at the interaction of real estate and technology at Compass, I see the impact that technology has on an agent’s ability to grow their business, and more importantly, save their most precious asset, their time. AI-driven tools like Likely to Sell help agents identify who may be entering the market to sell, while Compass AI crafts customized communications to enhance marketing efforts. I would encourage real estate professionals to stay abreast of new tools and collaborate within their industry to create and enhance new technology to ensure their needs are met.

What advice would you give to those looking to achieve leadership positions?

My best advice is to get a mentor and to be confident. Building a strong professional network and seeking mentorship from industry leaders can provide valuable guidance and support. When I joined Compass, I was new to real estate, and Holly Worthington took me under her wing and taught me real estate fundamentals, brokerage dynamics and essential people skills to propel the development into my role. I would encourage everyone to find a Holly, and to be a Holly for someone else. In an industry where you face challenges each day, the ability to bounce back with passion (as we say at Compass) is critical; and bouncing back is easier when you have a solid foundation of self-worth.

