Windermere Real Estate announced the appointment of Jeff Tucker as the company’s new Principal Economist. Tucker has 10 years of professional experience as an economist, including over five years at Zillow, as well as Amazon, AirDNA and in economic consulting.

While at Zillow, Tucker stated that he researched housing market trends, authored economic outlook reports for the Board of Directors, presented to policy makers like the White House Council of Economic Advisers, and served as media spokesperson for the economic research team. Most recently, Tucker worked as an economist at AirDNA—a tech firm in the short-term rental analytics space.

“Windermere believes strongly in having an economist on staff as it allows us to provide our agents and their clients with actionable data and analysis that empowers them to make educated decisions about the housing market,” said CEO Geoff Wood. “Jeff’s background and the experience he gained as a senior economist at Zillow position him perfectly to serve as Windermere’s economic thought leader, media spokesperson, and strategic planner.”

Windermere stated that one of Tucker’s primary responsibilities will be to analyze economic data and explain its impact on national and regional housing markets with an emphasis on the Western U.S. where Windermere operates.

“It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the vast amount of information that is published about the housing market, so my job will be to analyze and interpret that information in a way that makes it easy for our agents and their clients to understand how it impacts them,” said Tucker. “I’m endlessly fascinated by the housing market, and I love to find new ways to explain why market trends matter.”

