Property highlights:

Location: Las Vegas

Listing price: $22.9 million

Features: 9,500-square-foot, three-story estate with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Added appeal: 10-car garage, media/game room with wet bar, gym, wine room, steam shower, cold plunge, resort-style pool and terrace with skyline views.

Imagine the allure of Las Vegas pulling in the grandeur of Hollywood, as if the city’s vibrant lights and pulsating energy are calling for a new era of opulence. This magnetic draw sets the stage for Landon Miller, owner of Landon Miller Homes and REALTOR® with Huntington & Ellis, who is aiming to redefine luxury living in the city. With Hollywood’s attention shifting to Las Vegas, driven by the upcoming addition of a Sony movie studio, Landon Miller Homes is launching a series of exclusive $15 million-plus estates that are set to redefine luxury living.

At the forefront is the flagship estate—a $22.9 million masterpiece featuring contemporary chic design, light wood tones, cement-plastered walls and expansive windows. Set for completion by fall 2025, this estate inaugurates a series of unique, ultra-luxurious homes. Each will showcase distinct architectural styles like soft contemporary, California chic and Scandinavian minimalism. Miller’s vision also includes communities of modern spec homes, starting at $1.435 million, fully customizable for elite buyers’ needs.

RISMedia spoke with Miller, who provided insights into the unique architectural design at the heart of his developments, their appeal as luxurious retreats and his commitment to meeting clients’ personalized needs.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Landon Miller: What makes The Banx Estate a great space is the attention to the fluidity of indoor/outdoor living while maintaining a sense of comfort. With aesthetically pleasing finishes on the inside and highly thought-out landscape architecture on the outside, this space is a combination of both serenity and luxury. The home offers a unique opportunity to own an exceptional property.

JM: What inspired you to develop ultra-luxury estates in Las Vegas, and how will you incorporate California’s luxury architectural styles into these homes?

LM: As an agent with Huntington & Ellis and founder of Landon Miller Homes, my inspiration comes mainly from my experience in the real estate industry. Throughout the past 16 years, I’ve been fortunate to view many stunning homes with different architecture. I plan on incorporating the architectural progressiveness I think Las Vegas needs to accommodate the many wealthy individuals moving out this way. My plan is to create unique and functional living spaces and homes that are unique in the fact that they are large, but still feel like home.

JM: How do you ensure clients’ personal styles are reflected in fully customized homes, and what’s the most unique customization request you’ve received?

LM: We strive to pay close attention to what our clients have to say when they’re designing their homes. Details, communication and very high craftsmanship is what we’re focused on. We try to bring up many aspects of homes that some may not think of to help create the perfect living space for each individual client. We’ve received many interesting requests, i.e., buttons to open secret doors, certain types of materials put in walls to harness good energy along with many more.

JM: What makes Las Vegas attractive to ultra-luxury homebuyers, and how will developments like the Sony movie studio and major sports teams in the area enhance this appeal?

LM: There are many aspects that make Las Vegas attractive for these types of buyers. One major attraction is the lack of state income tax. Vegas is also one of the most prominent geographical locations in the U.S., complete with many beautiful golf courses, hiking trails and, of course, the Las Vegas Strip. As we all know, there are endless activities—from sporting events, to concerts, to high-end dining. We believe the movie studio will bring a lot of A-list celebrities to Vegas to take advantage of the living atmosphere and tax structure. The major sports teams continue to bring visitors from all around the world to not only experience the events, but also everything else Las Vegas has to offer.

JM: What challenges do you face in developing ultra-luxury homes in Las Vegas, and how do you ensure their quality and uniqueness?

LM: The biggest challenge is the detail required in every phase of building a home like this. It takes a team of driven and focused individuals to build a home that will set the standard of ultra-luxury living in Vegas, and that is what we’re striving to accomplish. From the alignment of cabinets to how the stone is laid perfectly, another big factor we focus on is the landscaping becoming part of the home. We ensure quality by maintaining a level of detail and professionalism in each and every step of the build. Uniqueness is something we always strive for. This is how the company originally started. We always want to be pushing the envelope in how homes live and the aspects that people don’t generally see. In our current build, we have a glass-lined primary bedroom with a large stone tub sitting in the main bedroom.

