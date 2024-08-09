The California Association of REALTORS® (CAR) announced it has named Phil Hawkins as its new CEO. Hawkins currently serves as CEO of the Pacific West Association of REALTORS® (PWR), one of the largest local real estate associations in California.

He was selected as part of a nationwide search by CAR’s leadership team and a search committee. He succeeds Debra Ferrier, who has served as interim CEO since April, and who is the current CEO of CAR’s for-profit subsidiary Real Estate Business Services.

“On behalf of CAR’s leadership team and our search committee, I am thrilled to make this announcement,” said CAR President Melanie Barker. “Phil has deep knowledge about the real estate industry and the political landscape in California. His insights into the many issues facing us today make him uniquely positioned to be our next CEO. Phil joins the organization during a time of significant industry change and, as such, will be instrumental in developing and delivering on a vision for CAR and for our profession.”

“On behalf of the Leadership Team, I’d also like to thank Debra for directing the organization during these past few months,” added Barker.

As the CEO of the Pacific West Association of REALTORS® since 2015, the organization noted that Hawkins has a keen understanding of what members need and will ensure that CAR members remain at the center of the real estate transaction. At PWR, Hawkins oversaw all aspects of the association, including professional standards, education, political advocacy, finance, charity foundation, community involvement, communications, and MLSs.

At the state level, CAR also noted that Hawkins has served on numerous organization committees, including Real Estate Business Services, RPC Coordinating, RPC Fundraising & Member Mobilization Advisory, Association Executive, CREPAC, CAR Mission Task Force and Housing Affordability Fund. At the national level, he has served on NAR’s Association Executive Committee since 2014 and is an NAR President’s Circle and RPAC Hall of Fame member.

“I am honored to be named CAR’s next CEO,” said Hawkins. “I am eager to collaborate with our leadership team, the Board, and the staff at CAR during what is an extremely challenging period for our industry. I am confident that, together, we will successfully navigate the current environment and emerge even stronger, ready to seize opportunities that lie ahead for our members, the industry, and our organization.”

For more information, visit http://www.car.org/.