For prospective homebuyers, there is more than just finding a forever house to take into consideration when beginning your search in today’s challenging market. Safe neighborhoods, additional costs and property resale value are also things that should be contemplated to guarantee a comforting and affordable transition into a new home. As their real estate agent, it is your job to help them navigate the home-buying process, especially if it’s their first time.

Research neighborhoods thoroughly

Put your client’s focus on more than just the house itself—the neighborhood and surrounding area are factors just as important, too. Discuss the safety level of the neighborhood. Ask questions that are relevant to your buyers, their family and their lifestyle. Is it walkable, bikeable or close enough to restaurants, grocery stores, cafes and lounges? Is it in proximity to the office or schools? Is public transportation accessible? Take them to explore the area during the day and at nighttime to get a true sense of the possible new community.

Factor in additional costs

Looking past neighborhood safety and lifestyle, there are other factors such as property taxes, homeowners insurance, maintenance and even potential HOA fees that may prove rather expensive. Go over these additional costs with your clients to give them a bigger and clearer picture of what to expect financially.

Research the property’s resale value

Most first-time homebuyers aren’t looking to buy a home and move out right away, so looking at the long-term, home value is important. Share your research about the sales of similar properties in the area, including how these neighborhood houses appreciate or depreciate over time. Data is crucial for real estate agents, and even more important when it comes to transparency and education for your first-time homebuyers.