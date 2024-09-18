In real estate, branding is important. Name recognition, being “top of mind” and expanding your sphere are almost synonymous with success in the real estate business. At the same time, some agents take a “more is better” approach and seek to scrawl their logo, name, catchphrase or company on every billboard or knickknack they can get their hands on, which can backfire—or at the very least, isn’t a great use of time or money. As you parse out how best to get your brand out into the market, it is important to think of some of where you might be overdoing it—as well as explore underutilized methods to market yourself.

Here are four places to consider adding your branding to, and two places you shouldn’t.

On: Your car

Even if you aren’t the kind of agent who drives 2,000 miles a month, your car goes with you most places. Having some marker on your vehicle—whether it is as simple as a REALTOR® or company logo bumper sticker, or as ostentatious as a custom paint job of your face on the hood—opens up lots of opportunities for conversations and connections. There are very few potential drawbacks—most businesses utilize vehicles for marketing, and the chance of someone reacting negatively to you doing so with yours is essentially zero. If you don’t have something letting people know who you are on the car that you drive for work, you are almost certainly missing out.

On: Your social media

This one is obvious to nearly everyone, but it is the how that makes a difference here. Plastering your certifications, your company logo or recent market stats across every platform and on every post can absolutely turn some potential clients off, but not using social media for business is almost unthinkable. The goal should be that everyone knows what you do, but isn’t constantly bombarded with reminders as they browse your page or recent posts. Using a “pinned” post on Instagram or TikTok, or sneaking your logo into your profile picture can help with this, and allows you to create a more authentic social media presence while still ensuring people think of you when they think of buying and selling homes.

Off: Charity work

While giving back to the community is a great thing that you should do for its own sake, you also have the chance to get your name out to the people in your region when you join a clothing drive or street cleanup. What you do not want to do, though, is come off as self-serving and tacky by planting a big sign with your logo at the event, or plaster donated clothing or other items with your brand. While often there is no big issue with this, there is also a chance of getting significant backlash if the issues are sensitive or you are perceived as trying to turn a noble cause into a marketing event. It is almost always better to avoid that pitfall entirely, and simply show up and be a part of these things while letting any business exposure come through word of mouth.

On: Clothing

Again, the specifics are important: you (usually) don’t want to show up to a professional networking event with a goofy T-shirt that has your face printed on it. But that goofy T-shirt is a great way to express who you are and let people know about your business when attending a more casual event. You also can find more subtle or professional ways to communicate who you are and what you do—a lapel pin with your logo, a branded scarf or a simple wristband. Use your discretion, but don’t fail to take advantage of potential opportunities in your wardrobe.

On: Unusual or unexpected objects

There’s nothing wrong with having a box of pens, a drawer full of notepads or a stack of fridge magnets with your name on them. But these can quickly reach a point of diminishing returns, as many people are inundated with these sorts of things. If you want to stand out, it might be worth putting a little extra effort in and getting your name on something memorable such as: knee-high socks, teddy bears, stress balls, tissue boxes, piggy banks and sunglasses, which are all more likely to catch people’s attention and can be used for unique promotions or sponsorships.

Off: Partisan politics

Especially important in this election year, take care that you don’t accidentally (or purposefully) directly associate your brand or business with overly partisan politics. Some people are comfortable associating their business with political causes they believe in, and that can be an important way to express your values and be part of a community. But when it comes to political candidates and parties, you should be extremely careful to ensure you are only speaking as a private citizen and not use branded social media or other platforms associated with your business.

Your brand is extremely valuable, and for that reason you should be thoughtful in regards to how you use branding and what you put your name on. While some people might find success with a shotgun approach, inundating everyone and everything with their name and logo in pursuit of more exposure, the more thoughtful agent can cultivate a truly unique and powerful personal brand that breeds long-term goodwill and bolsters your business both today, and in the future.