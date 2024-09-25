Above, Darryl Davis

Editor’s Note: The following is an open letter to the real estate industry from Real Estate Coach Darryl Davis.

Dear Real Estate Professionals,

In recent years, the real estate industry has been under attack. From lawsuits and government scrutiny to public misconceptions, our profession has faced challenges that have eroded the trust and respect we once commanded. Many of these attacks stem from a fundamental misunderstanding of who we are and what we do. At the heart of this problem is a title that doesn’t reflect the true scope of our work: “salesperson.”

The word “salesperson” does not do justice to the expertise, fiduciary responsibility and deep relationships we build with our clients. It positions us alongside traditional sales roles, implying that our primary goal is simply to close a deal. But we all know that what we do goes far beyond transactions. We advise. We protect. We guide our clients through life-altering financial decisions. Yet, the title on our licenses fails to capture that level of professionalism, and that disconnect has fueled the perception that we are “just salespeople.”

If we want to elevate the perception of our industry and rebuild the trust that has been lost, we must start with something as fundamental as our name. Changing our title from “Real Estate Salesperson” to “Real Estate Professional,” “Advisor,” or “Consultant” is a small but powerful step we can all take to reflect the true nature of our work. By doing this, we can send a message to our clients, our communities and even ourselves—that real estate is not just about selling properties; it’s about providing expert advice, building trust and upholding ethical standards.

Why this change is critical

Our clients don’t come to us to simply purchase or sell a home—they come to us for guidance in navigating one of the most significant decisions they will ever make. When a buyer or seller hires a real estate agent, they are trusting us with their future, their financial security and their family’s well-being. They expect us to act in their best interest, provide strategic advice and protect them from the pitfalls of a complex market. This is a fiduciary duty that goes far beyond a transactional role.

Yet, when the public sees us labeled as “salespeople,” it diminishes the gravity of that relationship. It reduces us to someone who is merely trying to make a sale rather than someone who serves as a trusted advisor. The perception of being a salesperson encourages skepticism, leading clients to question our motives, doubt our integrity and undervalue the service we provide.

By changing our title, we make a clear and immediate statement about who we are and what we stand for. This is not just a cosmetic change—it’s about realigning our identity with the responsibilities we hold. The term “professional” or “advisor” communicates the trust, knowledge and ethical obligations that define us while distancing us from the perception of being self-serving salespeople.

What this change means for the industry

A simple title change has the potential to transform how the public perceives our entire industry. It tells the world that we are not in this business to push deals, but to serve as advocates, advisors and fiduciaries. It reinforces the idea that we are here to act in our clients’ best interests, to provide them with informed and thoughtful guidance and to navigate them through one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives.

Moreover, this change elevates our industry to the level of other fiduciary professions, such as lawyers and financial advisors, who hold titles that reflect their duty of care to clients. Imagine how the public’s perception of real estate professionals would shift if we were no longer viewed as “salespeople” but as trusted professionals—people who are sought after for their expertise and relied upon for their advice, rather than approached with caution or skepticism.

Take action: make your voice heard

As real estate professionals, we have the power to initiate this change and shift the narrative around our profession. One way we can begin is by sending a formal letter to our state licensing departments, requesting that the term “salesperson” be removed from our licenses and replaced with a title that truly reflects our role.

Together, we can make a difference

The time for change is now. If we want to rebuild trust, respect and credibility in our profession, we need to take action. I urge you to personalize this letter, send it to your state licensing department and advocate for the title that truly reflects who we are as professionals. Together, we can elevate the real estate industry and restore the respect it deserves.

Sample Letter to State Licensing Department

Dear Commissioner ___________,

I hope this letter finds you well. My name is ____________, and I have been a licensed real estate agent for more than years in the real estate market. I am writing to respectfully request a reconsideration of the title “Real Estate Salesperson” currently used on our licenses.

Reason for the request

The title “Real Estate Salesperson” does not accurately reflect the responsibilities or the professional nature of our work. Unlike traditional salespeople who focus solely on transactions—such as those selling cars, furniture, jewelry, or medical equipment—real estate professionals have a fiduciary responsibility to their clients. This legal and ethical duty aligns us more with professionals like doctors or lawyers, who must act in the best interests of those they serve, rather than with typical salespeople who interact with customers and are primarily focused on the sale itself.

Traditional salespeople are committed to making a sale, but they are not legally bound to prioritize the customer’s best interests. In contrast, real estate professionals are bound by a fiduciary duty to put our clients’ needs above our own, offering strategic guidance, expert advice and market insight. This distinction between handling “customers” versus “clients” is critical. Professionals manage relationships that go beyond mere transactions; we serve as trusted advisors in one of the most significant financial decisions a person will make.

The title “salesperson” is incongruent with the fiduciary role we play. It minimizes the gravity of the responsibilities we hold and the level of trust our clients place in us. A title change would better align with the standards and expectations of our profession.

Proposed title change

I propose that the title be changed to one of the following alternatives, which more accurately reflects the advisory and professional nature of our work:

Licensed Real Estate Advisor

Licensed Real Estate Professional

Licensed Real Estate Consultant

These titles emphasize both our role as trusted experts and the importance of being licensed by the state, thereby reinforcing the trust and credibility that our clients place in us.

Supporting evidence

Today’s real estate industry is evolving. Clients are not simply looking for someone to sell them a property; they seek advisors who can guide them through complex financial and emotional decisions with personalized, strategic advice. The proposed titles better reflect this shift and recognize the importance of professionalism and trust in our work.

Furthermore, professionals in other industries who hold fiduciary responsibilities—such as attorneys, financial advisors and CPAs—carry titles that clearly denote their professional status and responsibility to clients. Real estate professionals deserve the same recognition for the ethical and fiduciary standards we uphold. Adopting a title that better reflects our role will elevate the perception of our profession and align us with other trusted advisors in the marketplace.

Conclusion

I respectfully request that the Department of Consumer Protection consider initiating the process to update the official title used on our licenses. This change will better represent the true scope of our work, elevate our industry’s professional standards and strengthen the public’s perception of real estate professionals as trusted, fiduciary advisors.

Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to your positive response.

Sincerely,

