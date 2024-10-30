California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has announced the multiple listing service has teamed up with Bright MLS to offer their users reciprocal data access to each other’s listings. The reciprocal data access is available as of today through Matrix, and users do not require separate credentials, the organization noted

As more Americans move across state lines, it benefits MLSs and their associations to have ready access to market information outside of their home territories, CRMLS noted, adding whether a client is based in California and looking to move east, or vice versa, the reciprocal data access will provide both buyer and listing agents more opportunities to represent a larger clientele with more diverse demands.

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Bright MLS, collaborating on several joint ventures like Nestfully and REdistribute, and this is a great step towards even further collaboration,” said CRML CEO Art Carter. “As part of our vision for increased national sharing of data, we’re excited to see how an MLS as data-rich as Bright MLS can help our users do bigger and better business and vice versa.”

CRMLS said this connection exhibits the value of cooperation within the MLS, enhancing market exposure and encouraging transparency by promoting access to more data.

CRMLS is the nation’s largest multiple listing service, currently with more than 103,000 members and 127,000 active listings. Bright MLS is the largest multiple listing service on the East Coast, serving well over 100,000 real estate professionals with more than 115,000 active listings.

