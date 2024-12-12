ERA Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation with Imagine Realty ERA Powered, a family-owned multi-office brokerage operating out of Othello that serves the communities of the Columbia Basin in Central Washington.

Owners Jessie “Weno” Dominguez and Amy Dominguez stated they look forward to utilizing the brand’s business-building tools and help leverage the marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers. The Dominguezes added that they have major growth plans in mind that they plan to pursue with the help of these tools, including opening a new office in Quincy.

“Our brokerage has big plans for the future, but we refuse to let our ambition for growth change who we are. Our company is all about developing lifelong friendships, helping others find their dream homes, and maintaining a culture of genuine care and support,” said Jessie Dominguez. “By joining forces with ERA Real Estate, we’re tapping into a network that also puts these values at the top of mind and also provides us with access to some of the most robust systems and services in the real estate industry. We’re now in a position to support onboarding new agents while providing our existing agents with upgraded tools, which will ultimately let us be in control of the rate we scale our company. ”

Amy Dominguez added, “When we discovered that ERA Real Estate, one of the largest real estate brands in the world, shares that same outlook on the business, we knew it was something special. The brand is deeply invested in helping others succeed, which is also our main goal. That’s why we can’t wait to officially become a part of this remarkable community.”

Era noted that the ERA Powered® flexible branding option will allow the Dominguezes to help leverage their existing local brand identity while benefitting from ERA Real Estate’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

“Jessie and Amy have developed one of the most successful real estate companies in all of Washington, largely due to their emphasis on camaraderie and the customer, which makes them a perfect fit for ERA Real Estate,” commented Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “I’m confident in this affiliation serving as a mutually beneficial relationship for both the Dominguezes and the brand, as Jessie and Amy have the proven track record to amplify the brand in Washington, while ERA Real Estate can provide them with the opportunity to grow their business beyond what it is today.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.