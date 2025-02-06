Realtor.com® has announced that it will be relocating its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Santa Clara, California. The company stated that the move signifies Austin as its new top hiring location, with a renewed commitment to the new location as its team and office will now be operating from the new locale.

The move coincides with a new report set to be released by Realtor.com that details a new forecast that states that Texas will surpass California as the most populated state in the U.S. by 2045. The report will mirror some of the reasons Realtor.com chose to move its headquarters: a large pool of available jobs, affordable housing and a different climate. Many of those moving to Texas are coming from California—just like the portal company itself.

“Austin and Texas offer a strong and growing talent pool, a powerhouse economy with unparalleled housing growth, affordability of living only matched by its aspirational lifestyle, expansive tech and academic communities, and a dynamic and vibrant city at the heart of the thriving state of Texas. There is no better place for us to call home,” said Damian Eales, CEO, of Realtor.com. “Over the coming years we are committed to growing our presence by hiring great local talent and by bringing new recruits to Texas.”

The company has been laying down roots in Austin for the past few years by investing in the new location through hiring, getting active in community charity events and getting new talent ready via its Austin-based internship program, according to a release from the company. Once the move is finalized, the Realtor.com plans to further expand its investment in talent development onsite.

“Basing Realtor.com in Texas puts our company at the heart of innovation and inspiration at a moment of national economic renaissance for America. We are proud to be housed in a state which understands the crucial role played by business in providing opportunities for personal growth, professional success and community achievement. Our investment in Austin is a downpayment on The American Dream,” stated Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, parent company of Realtor.com.

In celebration of the move, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson, Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales and Texas governor Greg Abbott gathered at the governor’s mansion January 29th for a celebratory dinner.

Abbott had this to say regarding the move. “We are proud to welcome Realtor.com®’s corporate headquarters to Austin as they expand their presence in Texas, along with our state’s growing housing market. Thanks to our unmatched business environment, no corporate or personal income taxes, and our highly skilled, young, and diverse workforce, Texas is the right place for Realtor.com®.”