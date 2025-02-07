Mindset and mindfulness are something people hear a lot about in terms of self improvement, but not as much when it comes to business growth.

Heather “Sunshine” Haase, a REALTOR® and productivity coach with Keller Williams Advisors, is a frequent flier and national speaker at real estate events, educating industry members on the topics mindset and mindfulness.

In a video interview with RISMedia at NAR NXT 2024 last November, Haase dove into what mindset and mindfulness can mean to a REALTOR®’s business, and touched on some of her other forays such as networking and social media.

To Haase, mindset and mindfulness in terms of business means “always reassessing where you’re at,” and to “just keep going” and learn how to maintain confidence throughout challenges.

Other key takeaways from Haase’s interview include: