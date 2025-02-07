Mindset and mindfulness are something people hear a lot about in terms of self improvement, but not as much when it comes to business growth.
Heather “Sunshine” Haase, a REALTOR® and productivity coach with Keller Williams Advisors, is a frequent flier and national speaker at real estate events, educating industry members on the topics mindset and mindfulness.
In a video interview with RISMedia at NAR NXT 2024 last November, Haase dove into what mindset and mindfulness can mean to a REALTOR®’s business, and touched on some of her other forays such as networking and social media.
To Haase, mindset and mindfulness in terms of business means “always reassessing where you’re at,” and to “just keep going” and learn how to maintain confidence throughout challenges.
Other key takeaways from Haase’s interview include:
- The deeper meaning of mindset and mindfulness in business growth
- How REALTORS® can benefit from incorporating more mindfulness into their routines
- Pursuing education to help adjust mindset
- Breaking down the basics of ethics and compliance, and how they relate to mindset
- Referral networking and how it can benefit a REALTORS®’ business
- Top tips for building a social media following and marketing yourself
- Why designations and certifications important for REALTORS® to pursue
- The best insights learned from conventions and educational events