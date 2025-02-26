Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® has announced that Philadelphia real estate team, ‘Philly + The Burbs,’ led by Ashlee Check, Joshua Hersz, Adam Brown and Karen Langsfeld, has joined the brokerage.



The team, known in the area for its market expertise, sales strategies, and client-first approach, has closed over $60 million in sales in the past year alone, a release noted. The team transitioned from Compass to Fox & Roach’s Blue Bell office to bring its services to Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. The team has over 55 years of combined experience and nearly $600 million in total sales, the company noted.

“The decision to join Fox & Roach is about more than just a brokerage–it’s about bringing together two powerhouse brands to elevate the real estate experience for buyers and sellers alike,” said Check, principal agent of The Philly + The Burbs team. “In today’s fast-moving and ever-evolving market, aligning with a top-tier brokerage that offers deep local expertise, cutting-edge technology, and industry-leading support is a game-changer. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver on our core mission at Philly + The Burbs: providing unparalleled service, seamless transactions, and exceptional results.”

“We believe real estate is more than just buying and selling homes–it’s about creating places where love grows, laughter echoes, and memories are made. It’s about creating connections and shaping communities. Our dynamic, collaborative team delivers a seamless, stress-free, and highly personalized experience, ensuring our clients feel supported at every step,” Karen Langsfeld added.

The team’s shore division, led by Brown and Langsfeld, will now be based at the Fox & Roach Margate office, in the Jersey Shore market.

“Our clients trust us to guide them through every stage of their real estate journey, and that trust extends beyond the city limits. We strengthened our presence at the shore because of the deep relationships we’ve built–our clients sought expert representation in their favorite coastal communities, and we made it our mission to provide the same exceptional service they’ve come to expect from us,” said Brown.

Company CEO Larry Flick welcomed the notable team, saying, “With unparalleled expertise, local knowledge, and an established reputation for delivering a seamless real estate experience, the Philly + The Burbs team is a dynamic addition for our Blue Bell office. We are excited to welcome them to the Fox & Roach family and look forward to supporting their thriving business.”

To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, visit foxroach.com.