Above, listed for $65 million, this exclusive Carolwood Estates property is located on two private acres in the heart of LA’s Holmby Hills. To view the full listing, click here.

Forbes Global Properties has announced that luxury LA firm Carolwood Estates has joined its network. Carolwood Estates was recently ranked the No. 1 boutique residential brokerage in Los Angeles, where it will exclusively represent the brand.

Founded in 2022, Carolwood Estates quickly rose to prominence in Los Angeles’ residential real estate market, earning a reputation for service, discretion and market expertise. The firm’s team of over 180 associates represents a portfolio of some of the most sought-after properties in the area, ranging from sprawling estates to contemporary masterpieces, a press release stated. The company says Carolwood Estates’ commitment to offering a personalized approach to every transaction has earned them a loyal client base and translated into a 35% market share in the $20 million-plus residential market and a 27% share in the $10 million-plus sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carolwood Estates to our network of best-in-class real estate partners,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Their exceptional track record, commitment to excellence, and dedication to serving the unique needs of their clients make them a perfect fit for our global platform.”

“At Carolwood Estates, we believe that exceptional service, innovative marketing, and deep market knowledge are the cornerstones of our success,” said Drew Fenton, CEO of Carolwood Estates. “Partnering with Forbes Global Properties enhances our ability to present our exclusive listings to an international audience, offering even more opportunities to our clients.”

“The collaboration with Forbes Global Properties strengthens our position at the forefront of high-end real estate marketing,” said Ed Leyson, CMO and co-founder of Carolwood Estates. “Through Forbes’ powerful digital platform and authentic global presence, we can ensure maximum exposure for our listings and access to the most discerning buyers in the market.”

As members of Forbes Global Properties, Carolwood Estates will benefit from Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 167 million affluent potential homebuyers and sellers.

