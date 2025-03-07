Houlihan Lawrence has announced that Stephanie Williams has been appointed senior vice president of marketing.

Williams joined in the company in 2018 as head of digital and was promoted to vice president in 2020. Williams has played a pivotal role in transforming the firm’s digital strategy, modernizing its technology infrastructure and elevating its marketing offerings for agents and clients, a press release noted. In her expanded role, Williams will continue to lead all marketing and public relations efforts across the company, ensuring Houlihan Lawrence stays at the forefront of industry trends. The company stated that her leadership will be critical as the company builds on its success and strengthens its market position as the number one real estate company north of New York City.

“Stephanie has been a key asset to Houlihan Lawrence, and her contributions have shaped our marketing and digital strategies,” said Liz Nunan, president and CEO of Houlihan Lawrence. “We look forward to her continued leadership as we navigate an evolving industry.”

“I am honored to take on this expanded role, working alongside our talented leadership team,” said Williams. “Our focus will be on continuing to deliver cutting-edge marketing strategies and technology that drive success for our agents and clients.”

Before joining Houlihan Lawrence, Williams gained valuable experience at Goldman Sachs in strategic marketing, digital initiatives and brand positioning—skills that have been instrumental in her success at Houlihan Lawrence, the release noted.

