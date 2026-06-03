Realty ONE Group International announces the launch of ZONE Pro, a proprietary platform built to help real estate professionals streamline operations, strengthen collaboration and accelerate business growth through artificial intelligence and integrated business tools.

Developed as a centralized business ecosystem, Realty ONE Group says ZONE Pro combines AI-driven insights, referral opportunities, training resources, support tools and marketplace access into a single platform designed to simplify daily workflows and enhance productivity for agents and franchise owners across the company’s global network.

“ZONE Pro is a total evolution of how our professionals will continue to dominate their local markets,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group International. “We have taken our ‘COOLTURE’ and translated it into a cutting-edge digital ecosystem. By integrating advanced AI, global networking tools and streamlined workflows, our professionals have the most sophisticated, intuitive platform in the industry to scale their business.”

The company says the launch marks a significant technology investment by Realty ONE Group, which continues to expand its footprint. The company said ZONE Pro was designed to provide a modern, all-in-one solution that helps professionals spend less time on administrative tasks and more time growing their businesses.

Key features of ZONE Pro

AI growth coach: A sophisticated, predictive intelligence tool acting as a 24/7 strategic business partner, analyzing all data to provide hyper-personalized lead generation strategies, market insights and daily actionable steps for revenue growth.

Global referral network: A global way for all Realty ONE Group professionals worldwide to connect with international and domestic referrals securely within the platform.

“ROGer” support concierge: A digital support assistant designed to handle troubleshooting, asset retrieval and operational questions, keeping agents focused on their clients.

ONE marketplace: Enhanced, hyper-local and national partner visibility, giving professionals access to preferred vendors, exclusive tools and deeply discounted strategic services that lower their business overhead.

Global training calendar: A centralized, interactive education hub connecting agents to live, virtual and on-demand coaching sessions from top industry minds across the globe.

According to the company, ZONE Pro was developed using direct feedback from top-producing agents and team leaders throughout the Realty ONE Group network. The platform is designed to eliminate inefficiencies by automating routine tasks, consolidating multiple business tools into one dashboard and delivering predictive insights that help professionals make more informed business decisions.

With accessibility across devices and a focus on user experience, ZONE Pro aims to create a more seamless and productive environment for real estate professionals managing increasingly complex businesses.

The company has begun rolling out the platform across its global network, providing access to agents and franchise owners throughout nearly 30 countries and territories.

For more information, visit www.realtyonegroup.com.