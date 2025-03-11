Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Visual content—meaning photo and video content, and not graphic design—is essential to having a successful social media account, especially in real estate.

In real estate, the content you create for your social media is entirely focused around housing. Your socials won’t be able to survive and attract followers—or potential clients—if you aren’t sharing photos and videos centered around housing.

While visual content is essential, the question is how to get started in creating this content. Here’s a quick guide on how to effectively create and incorporate visual content into your social media marketing:

The supplies

To effectively create visual content on social media one of the first things you’re going to want to invest in is a good camera. While cell phones have amazing camera capabilities nowadays, the quality of a good camera will never be beat (and any photographer or videographer will tell you that). Don’t worry, your fancy cell phone camera will still be amazingly helpful for quick, on-the-go content.

To go with your camera are a few accessories for you to choose from to elevate your content creation. A small, handheld tripod will help you to stabilize your camera for better video content. You can also get a larger tripod and a remote shutter release to stand your camera for different angles and take photos that include you in them. Purchasing a few different lenses will also give you more options for your shot and zoom ratios. Depending on your budget, a camera drone may even be something to pursue to be able to take aerial photos and videos.

Lastly, while this isn’t a tangible supply, a good editing software will take your content to new heights. Purchasing high-quality photo and video editing software will allow you to edit the content you create as if you were a professional photographer or videographer, elevating your content above others.

The content

So you have the supplies, but now you’re wondering what kind of content should you be creating? When it comes to real estate, there’s a few different kinds of visual content you can create to share across your socials.

The most basic type of content you can create is home tours. This is such an essential cornerstone of having successful socials in real estate. People love to watch well shot, visually engaging home tours, even if they have no intent to buy anytime soon. Using a handheld tripod to shoot home tour videos edited with just a little bit of music and some captions will absolutely attract attention.

Another type of content that is highly important to share is testimonials. Client success stories and their testimonials or your work are so important to share in order to attract new clients and grow trust with them. You can simply share photos of clients and the home you helped them sell/buy with their testimonial as the caption, or do a video testimonial with successful clients and include a little bit of the home tour aspect in there.

You can lean into the hyperlocal expert angle of real estate by sharing visual content of local highlights. You can take photos of a local highlight and give a quick story on it in the comments, or take a video tour including some interviews with locals on why the highlight is beloved. This will showcase your local knowledge to potential clients and increase their trust in you.

You can also go a more informational route and share content like market updates and home-buying tips. While this type of content would usually be graphically designed content, there’s a way to include photo and video. For instance, you can make a video breaking down market insights by green-screening yourself speaking over a couple charts and graphs to explain the data.

