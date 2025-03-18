Melissa Swader, president and CEO of Ruby Red Media, was named a Trailblazer on RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers earlier this year. She was recognized for her marketing and public relations skillset, her editorial work with THRIVE Magazine and the Women in Commercial Real Estate group she started in 2021.

As part of our Newsmaker Spotlight series, RISMedia and Swader discussed the importance of maintaining your brand and social presence, how she got her start in commercial real estate and the impact of Women in Commercial Real Estate and THRIVE Magazine.

Clarissa Garza: You founded Women in Commercial Real Estate (#womenincre) almost five years ago now. With over 800 members, this group has mentorship programs; monthly Zoom calls; local events; a YouTube channel; a newsletter and a podcast. There’s no doubt this group has impacted many women; what experience in this community has impacted you the most?

Melissa Swader: What has impacted me the most is witnessing the depth of emotional connection this network of women has fostered. Commercial real estate can often feel like a competitive and solitary field but this platform has shown me that vulnerability is not a weakness—it’s a strength that allows us to form authentic bonds. Women across the country are not just sharing deals, best practices and strategies; they are sharing experiences, challenges and triumphs that resonate deeply with all of us. This collective support system has made the journey more meaningful and impactful for everyone involved, including me. I am so proud of these women. Hearing stories of resilience, learning from shared setbacks and celebrating each other’s wins has redefined success for me. It has also changed the landscape for many of these incredible women. It’s not just about closing deals; it’s about creating a space where women feel seen, heard, supported and empowered to grow together.

CG: Through THRIVE Magazine, you have highlighted women’s individual stories and contributions in the industry. There have been five issues released so far; can you share what inspired you to launch it and your long-term goals for the magazine?

MS: The inspiration for launching THRIVE Magazine came from a deep desire to spotlight the incredible women in commercial real estate who so often go unnoticed. In this industry, women’s achievements, resilience and stories can be overlooked, and I wanted to create a platform where their contributions could not only be recognized but celebrated. THRIVE is a publication by a woman, about women and for women—but my vision extends beyond that. I hope everyone in the commercial real estate industry, regardless of gender, reads and enjoys the content. I hope to inspire more men and women to work more collaboratively and equally. Our publication is still very much about the business, but it’s told through the lens of real stories, from real women who are striving and thriving every day. We have over 800 subscribers on LinkedIn who receive our publication.

The long-term goal for THRIVE is to be a cornerstone of inspiration and empowerment—not just for women in CRE, but for the industry as a whole. I want it to serve as a resource that bridges gaps, encourages diversity and showcases the powerful impact women are making in all corners of commercial real estate. Ultimately, my hope is that THRIVE becomes a catalyst for change, sparking conversations and collaborations that elevate everyone in the field.

CG: In 2020, you published a book, “One Yellow Brick: Wizardly Tips to Empower Building Your Empire” sharing personal stories and business strategies; what motivated you to write this book and what part of it do you most want to stick with readers?

MS: I wrote “One Yellow Brick” because I wanted to provide small business owners, nonprofits and real estate professionals with a clear and practical roadmap to navigate the often-overwhelming world of marketing. Over the years, I’ve seen so many talented individuals struggle to effectively communicate their brand or connect with their audience in meaningful ways. This book is my way of distilling decades of marketing and PR experience into actionable strategies that anyone can implement—whether they’re just starting out or looking to take their business to the next level.

Inspired by my favorite movie, the “Wizard of Oz,” the title, “One Yellow Brick,” symbolizes taking intentional steps to build a solid foundation and achieve your goals. My hope is that readers walk away feeling inspired and empowered, with the tools and confidence to create a lasting impact in their industries. This book is intended to be a guide, a source of encouragement and a resource they can turn to again and again as they grow and thrive at every stage of their journey—just one yellow brick at a time.

CG: As the president and chief executive officer of Ruby Red Media, your agency has been recognized as a top performer in SEO, social media marketing, public relations and graphic design. How do you leverage these skills to help professionals in the commercial real estate industry build their brands and maintain their image?

MS: Being recognized as a top marketing & PR agency is humbling, and it fuels my passion for helping others. Ironically when I first began college, I wanted to become a doctor—specifically a psychiatrist, because I wanted to help people. Decades later, here we are.

Commercial real estate is an industry where reputation and visibility are everything, so I focus on helping my clients think outside the box when it comes to their image and messaging. Whether it’s creating innovative campaigns, crafting engaging social media content or developing comprehensive PR strategies, my goal is to ensure they connect with their target audience in meaningful ways.

By integrating creativity with proven strategies, I help professionals not only elevate their brands but also position themselves as thought leaders and trusted experts in their markets for other collaboration opportunities. At the end of the day, it’s about amplifying their unique voices and ensuring their stories are told in a way that resonates and inspires the people they want to engage with.

CG: With over two decades of experience in the media industry, you’ve surely experienced many shifts; what advice would you give to someone with trouble navigating the current media landscape?

MS: For most people, getting in front of a camera or speaking in front of an audience doesn’t come naturally; I completely understand that. Even after decades of being in the media in one form or another, I know how intimidating it can feel. But navigating today’s media landscape is essential for building a strong personal and professional brand.

My advice to anyone struggling with this is to start small. Practice. Practice. Practice. I have created many short 2-minute video vlogs to teach people how to gain the confidence they need to overcome this fear of being watched. You don’t have to be perfect—just be yourself. Stay true to who you are and focus on speaking about topics you’re passionate about, and over time, it will become more comfortable. It will get easier. Embrace the tools available and experiment with formats that feel most natural to you. In my training videos, I always remind the viewers not to let the fear of imperfection stop them from making their voices heard.

CG: You’ve built a strong personal brand through speaking engagements, publications and digital media. What advice do you have for real estate professionals looking to establish their personal brand?

MS: Building my personal and professional brand has shown me, firsthand, the power of consistent and authentic messaging. In today’s fast-paced digital world, it’s critical for real estate professionals to share their branding message on multiple media platforms—whether it’s about their business, their services or the unique value they bring to their clients.

If you’re not creating content, producing video marketing, writing blogs, or engaging in social media, you risk being left behind in an industry that thrives on visibility and connection. It’s not just about staying relevant; it’s about building trust, authority and relationships with your audience.

Every piece of content you share is an opportunity to tell your story, showcase your expertise and demonstrate how you can solve problems for your clients. In a world where competition is fierce, creating your brand’s narrative is the key to standing out and staying ahead.

CG: It’s no secret that you juggle multiple roles. What advice would you give to someone looking to maintain their work/life balance while continuing to grow in their career?

MS: Real estate is undeniably demanding, and it’s easy to let the constant hustle take over your life. But, it’s essential to maintain a work/life balance—not only to grow in your career, but also to protect your mental and physical health. Burnout is a real challenge in our industry, and if left unchecked, it can have an impact on your well-being and your professional success.

Remind yourself why you got into this business in the first place. What drives you? What brings you joy in your work? What do you love about your position? Once you reconnect with your ‘why’, this can help you stay motivated while setting boundaries that allow you to thrive both personally and professionally.

