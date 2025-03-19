When RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange kicks off on September 3, 2025, it will mark just over one year since the new real estate rules went into effect on August 17, 2024. Since then, the industry has weathered a lot: the finalization of the landmark $418 million NAR/Burnett settlement, the brokerages in that suit plus copycat suits paying over $1 billion in damages, buyer agent commission adjustments, new systems for daily operations, increased pressure on client communication. And there’s more to watch, such as NAR’s decision on Clear Cooperation and the potential impact of economic shifts on affordability and inventory. In short, there’s a lot to navigate in the ever-evolving business of real estate.

To dive deep on these issues and help real estate leaders finish 2025 strong and prepare for 2026, RISMedia will gather the industry’s top minds September 3-5 in Washington, D.C., to break down what’s happened in the last year and dive into the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of the business.



Kicking off RISMedia’s 2025 CEO & Leadership Exchange as opening keynote speaker is Bess Freedman, the influential CEO of Brown Harris Stevens. Freedman will provide insights on the current state of real estate and share how she has led her firm through this evolutionary time for the industry.

Freedman will be joined by these industry leaders, also recently confirmed as event speakers:



Leo Pareja – eXp

Hoby Hanna – Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Dan Duffy – United Real Estate

Kendall Bonner, eXp

Robert Reffkin – Compass

Merri Jo Cowen – Stellar MLS

Todd Sumney – HomeSmart

Anthony Lamacchia – Lamacchia Realty

Larry Flick V – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

Renee Gonzales – Long Realty Company

Brian Donnellan – Bright MLS

Donny Samson – Samson Properties

Cheryl Abrams Davis – RE/MAX United Real Estate

Chris Trapani – Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno

Lacey Conway – Latter & Blum | Compass

Andy Allen – The Andy Allen Team, Keller Williams Realty

Keith Smith – YES Realty Partners

Brad Bjelke – UtahRealEstate.com

More speakers will be announced soon!

What’s new this year?





RISMedia is excited to announce its revamped Annual Awards Gala, featuring the presentation of its many iconic awards into one streamlined event, taking place on September 4, 2025, during the CEO & Leadership Exchange. During the 2025 Annual Awards Gala, RISMedia will induct the 2025 Newsmakers Hall of Fame as well as present its National Power Broker Awards and unveil the 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year.

