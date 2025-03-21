William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that it has united with Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty, a luxury firm serving New York’s Hudson Valley. William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty is the third-largest Sotheby’s International Realty firm in the world as well as the largest in the Northeast, a release notes, along with describing Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty as serving clients in the purchase and sale of mansions, estates, river properties, cottages, farms and land for investment throughout New York’s Dutchess, Columbia and Ulster Counties.

The Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty office location in Millbrook, New York, with 13 sales professionals, will now be known as William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty – Heather Croner Brokerage.

The companies say the alignment marks William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s first brick and mortar location in Dutchess County and that the move is part of a larger strategy to grow its presence in the Hudson Valley, and further strengthen its commitment to serving the real estate needs of buyers and sellers from Westchester County to Upstate New York. Last year William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty established a brokerage in neighboring Columbia County with an office in Chatham, New York, a release noted.

Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty was founded by Heather Croner, principal broker, in 1980. In the decades since, Croner has achieved a reputation as one of the leading brokers in Hudson Valley real estate in marketing and sale of the region’s most high-profile properties, a release noted.

“Heather Croner is an icon of Hudson Valley real estate, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she has chosen to align her prestigious firm with our brand,” said Paul Breunich, chairman and chief executive officer of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. “Millbrook and the surrounding communities her company serves have long been destinations for those seeking a Hamptons-like retreat in an area renowned for its historic small communities, art and culture, and country lifestyle. With this merge we are excited to grow our relationships within these beautiful communities and continue providing excellent service to existing and future clients here.”

The partnership effectively unites the boutique Millbrook-based firm with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s network of 31 offices throughout Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, the release stated.

“We are excited for the significant benefits our agents and clients alike will experience with this new alliance,” said Croner. “In addition to our combined expertise in the Hudson Valley, these include enhanced property exposure with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s award-winning in-house marketing and public relations teams, access to an even broader network of qualified real estate intenders, and the most innovative technological resources.”

