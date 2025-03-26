Forbes Global Properties and Concierge Auctions, the exclusive auction provider to Forbes Global Properties, have announced a new strategic alliance. The companies say the collaboration will leverage the global presence of both brands to further expand their reach and offer opportunities to high-net-worth buyers and sellers worldwide.

With a presence in 26 countries and over 600 locations, the new alliance offers the option of an auction model alongside Forbes Global Properties’ traditional sales approach, expanding the ability to meet the needs of its clientele, a release noted.

Similar to Forbes Global Properties’ world-wide reach, Concierge Auctions has sold properties in 35 countries and 46 U.S. states, where it has represented real estate offerings valued from $2.5 million to over $150 million, a press release stated. Holding an 85% market share for $5 million-plus residential properties auctioned globally, Concierge Auctions has led the luxury real estate auction market with billions in sales and is the only firm in the industry successfully auctioning property above $20 million, the release noted.

“Recognizing the global appeal of exceptional homes, Forbes Global Properties and Concierge Auctions possess a unique ability to elevate a property’s visibility on the worldwide stage, connecting with an engaged network of discerning buyers,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “This alliance adds yet another invaluable tool for our members, ultimately providing greater opportunities for their clients.”

“Forbes Global Properties is a name synonymous with luxury and excellence. Our synergies and global reach make this alliance a natural fit,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “This collaboration will allow us to introduce our auction model to an even broader audience, accelerating sales and providing unparalleled exposure for some of the world’s most extraordinary homes.”

The release also noted that the strategic alliance builds on the established relationships of several prominent Forbes Global Properties members, including Matt Beall, CEO and founder of Hawai’i Life and chair of Forbes Global Properties Board of Directors; John-Mark M. Mitchell, CEO and owner of Mitchell | Forbes Global Properties; and Billy Nash, a top-producing agent at Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company, promoting availability throughout the network of best-in-class local experts.

As part of the collaboration, Concierge Auctions stated it will offer specialized training to all Forbes Global Properties members, allowing them to identify properties best suited for auction and communicate the benefits of the auction model for the consideration of their sellers. Benefits include an accelerated sale timeline and market-setting results.

Concierge Auctions has successfully facilitated numerous high-value sales in collaboration with Forbes Global Properties members including Beall, who is well-versed in Hawaii’s luxury real estate market and known for his expertise in the region and his role in building one of the state’s most successful brokerage firms, the company said. With Hawai’i Life, Concierge Auctions has closed multiple transactions including the $37.8 million sale of 2908B & 2884A Kauapea Road, an oceanfront estate perched atop Kauapea Beach—one of the highest sales recorded in Hawaii, the release noted

Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company and Mitchell | Forbes Global Properties have also leveraged the auction process with Concierge Auctions to drive results for their clients. Nash is a leading figure in Florida’s luxury real estate market, known for his expertise in marketing high-end properties to ultra-high-net-worth buyers. In collaboration with Concierge Auctions, Nash Luxury successfully facilitated the $20 million sale of 960 Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne, a waterfront estate.

Similarly, Mitchell is recognized as the leading luxury real estate broker in North Carolina and became the first individual broker in the state to close over $1 billion. In partnership with Concierge Auctions, he has had more than 10 successful auctions, including the highest sale in Forsyth County for 2016 with the sale of 508 Stonegate Lane in Winston-Salem, which sold for $2.275 million. Sought out by sellers of unique estates, Mitchell was the 2018 recipient of Concierge Auctions’ Key to Success Award.

“Concierge Auctions provides sellers of luxury properties an incredible opportunity to control the timing of their sale, which is extraordinarily valuable in the luxury and ultra-luxury markets around the world,” said Beall. “By integrating the option of a proven auction model, we’re giving our members the tools to present high-end properties to an even larger audience while shortening the sales cycle for their clients.”

To learn more, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.