Above, Maureen Howe



ERA Key Realty Services has announced that Maureen Howe, a REALTOR® in ERA Key’s Chelmsford, Massachusetts office, has achieved placement in the top 1% of all ERA REALTORS® worldwide.



It was her second consecutive year in the top 1% for ERA. She also was the top REALTOR® for ERA Key for the second consecutive year. ERA Key has nearly 300 agents and ERA Franchise Systems LLC has nearly 40,000 agents in more than 2,200 offices worldwide.



Before joining ERA Key in 2016, Howe was the Managing Partner at Century 21 North Shore/Howe in Chelmsford. She began her real estate career at Century 21 Landmark in Chelmsford.



“ERA Key and ERA Franchise Systems have many outstanding agents, so it is a significant accomplishment for Maureen to be among the best of the best,” ERA Key President and COO Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor said. “She sets the bar high for herself and achieves incredible results.”



