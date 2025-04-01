California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has entered an agreement with proptech company RealReports to offer its users AI-powered property reports. RealReports is available on a per-association opt-in basis via the CRMLS Association Product Co-Op.

RealReports offers an easy option to show off complete property knowledge on the spot, as stated in a release. Coined the “Carfax for homes,” RealReports gathers information from over 60 leading industry data providers to give agents a complete property report, including information about permits, climate risk, flood insurance costs, liens, zoning details, and more. Powering each RealReport is Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question about a property, analyzes documents, and provides actionable insights to agents and their clients.

“Knowledge is power and having access to reliable property data is critical to an agent’s success,” said Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports. “RealReports provides the most comprehensive look at every property in the US, but we don’t stop there. Data is only helpful if you know what to do with it, which is why we built our AI property advisor, Aiden, to answer any question about a property that an agent or their client may have, as well as analyze documents and photos. The end result is a seamless property supertool that provides value for buyers and sellers alike, generates leads for agents, and mitigates risk for all—there’s simply nothing else like it.”

CRMLS noted that seven of its associations have already opted in and begun offering RealReports, including Orange County REALTORS®, Southland Regional Association of REALTORS®, North San Diego County REALTORS® and many more set to launch soon.

“Launching RealReports with CRMLS is a tremendous milestone,” added James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports. “Our team has taken great care to build a product that solves real problems and provides consistent value for agents and their clients. We’re grateful for the vision and trust of the CRMLS leadership team and look forward to working closely together to empower members with meaningful edge and best-in-class technology to meet the challenges of today’s competitive market.”

Art Carter, CRMLS CEO, noted that “helping agents showcase their value is a major focus for CRMLS this year, and RealReports is an incredible asset for our users.”

“We’re always looking for ways to leverage new technologies to help our user base thrive, and I’ve been particularly impressed with the extensive AI-powered reports I’ve seen. I think every one of our agents could benefit from the simplicity and thoroughness of RealReports’ offerings,” he concluded.

Interested CRMLS associations can find information about how to acquire RealReports and pricing options in the CRMLS Association Product Co-Op.