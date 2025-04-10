Staging a home usually requires a bit of creativity, but that challenge can be amplified when dealing with a smaller space. Limited square footage can visually cramp a space, but with thoughtful staging, you can help buyers see a small home’s full potential.

Whether you’re helping someone sell a condo or a small single-family home, here are a few staging tips to consider before showings.

Get multipurpose furniture

When space is limited, you have to work with what you have. By staging a home with functional furniture that doubles as storage, you can help buyers imagine where their items might fit into their potential new home.

Common pieces like a coffee table, an entryway bench and entertainment consoles easily fit the bill to double as storage space.

Right when you enter a home—whether you have a dedicated foyer or a cozy hallway—you can place a storage bench to serve the dual purpose of seating and a way to keep shoes out of sight.

The same goes for entryway tables; instead of having a piece that only serves the purpose of housing a wallet and a pair of keys, you can easily swap it out for a narrow shoe cabinet, giving buyers even more storage space while still allowing them to treat it as the “emptying-your-pockets” table.

Moving into the common area, swapping out a typical coffee table for an ottoman with storage space is an easy alternative and gives buyers a spot to throw in board games or extra pillows and blankets. An entertainment center is good for hiding a ton of wires, but it can also serve as a spot to store books, a printer, router, unused electronics and plenty more.

These dual furniture pieces will show buyers that the home is nicely laid out and still has enough space for their everyday lives.

Showcase the home’s storage space

When you think about your own home, there are plenty of spots that go unused simply because they’re slightly inconvenient or hard to reach. Buyers won’t necessarily see those spots either, so it’s a good idea to highlight these overlooked storage opportunities.

Those high cabinets above the refrigerator or across the kitchen are perfect storage spots for items homeowners need but don’t necessarily reach for often. Think extra light bulbs, batteries, niche cleaning supplies, seasonal items, soaps, etc.

There is also plenty of ‘storage-real-estate’ underneath beds. While it is a good idea to advise buyers to get a bed skirt to hide any evidence of clutter, under-bed storage is great for unused luggage, off-season footwear and clothing, holiday decor and pretty much anything else that’s a bit too bulky for a coat closet.

By showcasing potential storage spots, you can ease buyers’ worries about having to squeeze all their belongings into a small space.

Create the illusion of a bigger space

Much like how rooms with plenty of square footage can still feel cramped, it is possible for a small space to feel larger than it is.

By sticking to a neutral color palette, letting in the natural light and placing mirrors throughout the home strategically, the reflected light will make a smaller space feel more open and welcoming.

These small changes can make the difference between a buyer seeing the potential of a small space and a buyer being turned off and only focusing on the square footage.