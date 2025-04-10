This week, my travels took me to Irvine, California, where I spent time filming a series of videos highlighting our top-performing agents and showcasing our network’s Global Open House. One promo in particular was especially meaningful—it featured the upcoming Charity Golf Tournament, hosted this month by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California and Nevada Properties, in support of the Sunshine Kids Foundation. This incredible organization brings joy, activities and unforgettable experiences to children battling cancer. I’m truly looking forward to being there in person and supporting such a powerful cause.

Being on camera and fully immersed in the moment reminded me of something important—something I want to talk about this week: the inefficiency of multitasking.

I’ve shared before that our HomeServices of America leadership team practices a monthly accountability partnership. Every month, we’re paired with someone new. Last month, I had the privilege of being partnered with Rei Mesa, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. Rei and I spoke daily—usually around 5 a.m. PT—and during our conversations, the topic of multitasking came up often. These daily check-ins are meant to foster daily discipline and camaraderie, and they also spark meaningful leadership dialogue. Over and over again, we found ourselves circling back to the same realization: multitasking doesn’t work.

To show up fully for the Wednesday morning production of these videos—and to give both our team and the content the energy and presence they deserved—I had to be all-in. No checking emails between takes. No half-listening to calls while prepping for the next shoot. Just focus. And you know what? It worked. That’s when we do our best work—when we’re present.

In our fast-paced industry, multitasking can feel like a survival skill, even a badge of honor. But it’s not helping us move faster—it’s holding us back. Multitasking divides our attention and diminishes the quality of everything we’re trying to juggle. True leadership—and true impact—comes when we focus on one thing at a time, with intention.

So, how do we make the shift from multitasking to meaningful single-tasking? Here are three simple but effective ways:

Schedule your focus: Time-block 30–60 minutes for deep work—whether it’s prospecting, writing, or problem-solving. Turn off notifications, close extra tabs, and set a timer. Protect that time like a meeting with your most important client. Practice active listening: The next time someone speaks to you—a client, a colleague, a loved one—put your phone down, make eye contact and be fully engaged. Listening is leadership, and presence builds trust faster than any sales pitch. Separate planning from doing: If you start your day planning while replying to emails and while checking social media, you’re already multitasking. Instead, start with 10 calm minutes to prioritize your top 3 tasks, then tackle them one by one.

It’s not about doing less—it’s about doing what matters most, better.

So, what’s the message?

In a world that praises busyness, the real secret to success is presence. When we eliminate distractions and focus on one thing at a time, we lead with more clarity, create deeper connections and deliver higher-quality results. Whether it’s filming for a cause, negotiating a deal, or simply listening—be all there. That’s how we move from good to great, one intentional task at a time.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.