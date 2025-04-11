Gone are the days of putting a home on the market and receiving multiple offers the first day. Buyers today prioritize homes that require little to no work. Afterall, a move-in ready home attracts more buyers, shortens time on the market and often results in stronger offers because it eliminates the uncertainty and additional costs associated with repairs or updates.

That’s where HouseAmp comes in. The company provides access to pay-later funding options for home improvements, repairs, moving-related expenses and more.

“In today’s market, buyers expect homes to be move-in ready because they’re often stretched financially after purchasing,” says Rick Hennessey, CEO and co-founder of HouseAmp. “With rising interest rates, affordability has become a key issue—meaning buyers may not have the liquidity to fund renovations after closing. A move-in ready home stands out, reduces time on the market and attracts more competitive offers.”

Addressing financial concerns

For buyers already looking at homes at the top of their budget, it’s important for the home to be move-in and turn-key ready, as it will reduce the cost the buyer would need to incur in order to make the home complete after moving in.

“HouseAmp solves this issue by empowering sellers to fund necessary home improvements upfront with no out-of-pocket costs,” explains Hennessey. “Rather than passing these costs onto the buyer—who may already be financially maxed out—HouseAmp allows sellers to unlock their home’s full market potential, leading to a faster sale and higher final price without buyers needing to worry about additional post-purchase expenses.”

Peter Gratt, VP of Sales at HouseAmp, notes that by providing access to the equity in the home, sellers can have necessary repairs done before an inspection tells the buyer if something isn’t up to code—which allows the seller to list the home for more and not run the risk of the buyer demanding concessions due to an inspection report.

“Plus, if items are found during the inspection period that need repair, sellers can apply for funds up to close of escrow, eliminating the need to lower the price of the home or prevent the deal from falling through,” says Tiffany Klem, VP of Partnerships at HouseAmp.

In that way, HouseAmp removes the financial barrier to pre-sale improvements by offering a pay-at-close model, allowing sellers to invest in high-ROI updates without having to come up with cash. That’s important because homes that are updated and well-presented sell for more—often recouping several times the investment.

Common repairs

HouseAmp helps with various repairs and improvements including kitchen and bathroom updates, flooring replacements, landscaping improvements, fresh interior and exterior paint as well as less commonly thought of items such as staging, storage and moving-related expenses, like the actual moving company.

“We also help fund necessary repairs like roof fixes, HVAC servicing and plumbing or electrical updates—ensuring the home is not only visually appealing, but structurally sound,” says Hennessey. “These changes make a home feel modern, well-maintained and inviting—key factors that influence buyer interest and offer strength.”

Hennessey adds that the flexibility to cover both cosmetic updates and structural repairs is crucial because every home has unique needs, and addressing both makes a home more appealing, move-in ready and market competitive.

Listing presentations

According to Hennessey, agents should be positioning HouseAmp as a strategic tool to help sellers maximize their home’s value without financial risk.

“By integrating HouseAmp at the initial listing consultation, agents can set the stage for a well-prepared, market-ready home from day one,” says Hennessey. “This prevents price reductions, stale listings or extended time on the market due to buyer objections over necessary repairs.”

What’s more, introducing HouseAmp early allows sellers to understand their options and make informed decisions about preparing their home for sale.

“We highly encourage agents to include HouseAmp’s HomeSale Loan™ in their listing presentation,” says Gratt. “Our marketing team has provided a marketing hub where agents are able to customize a listing presentation piece or flyer to help discuss the program with their sellers.”

By presenting HouseAmp early in the process, agents can demonstrate how pre-sale improvements may lead to faster sales and higher offers, making it an easy decision for sellers.

“By explaining how pre-sale improvements can maximize a home’s value and attract more buyers, agents position themselves as problem-solvers, offering sellers a way to net more from their sale without upfront costs,” adds Klem.

Gratt points out that 94% of homebuyers often say “no” to listings that need repairs or improvements, so listing a move-in ready, turn-key home attracts more buyers and can result in more offers at asking price–or possibly even above.

Speedy response

HouseAmp strives to operate quickly and efficiently. Once approved, sellers can begin work immediately, and many improvements can be completed in a few weeks or less.

“Accessing equity in your home is made exponentially simpler through the HouseAmp platform,” says Gratt. “When a homeowner registers, they can complete the application directly from their device in a matter of minutes. Assuming the homeowner qualifies, they’ll receive near-instant approval.”

Once the loan terms are accepted and documents are notarized, the funds are available in three business days. There’s also a six-month draw period for the funds the homeowner is approved for, which can be used toward any type of repair necessary to get the home ready to list.

“The timeline for upgrades and renovation varies depending on the scope of work, but HouseAmp can provide funding quickly, allowing improvements to begin almost immediately,” says Klem.

“Buyers are drawn to homes that feel like a finished product—minimizing negotiation hurdles and reducing contingencies,” concludes Hennessey. “Move-in ready homes attract more buyers, higher offers and quicker sales. HouseAmp plays a critical role by removing financial barriers for sellers, ensuring that homes hit the market in their best possible condition.”

For more information, please visit https://www.houseamp.com.