Real estate technology company Lofty has announced a new, fully automated lead generation tool, Lofty Bloom. Designed to drive both hyper-local brand awareness and inbound seller leads, Lofty Bloom combines the power of direct mail campaigns with digital retargeting ads and AI-driven follow up all from one integrated application, a release noted. This advancement will enable real estate professionals to do well in key zip codes by positioning agents as the “go-to” local neighborhood expert, the company said.

The company is hosting a webinar, “Plant the Seeds of Success: Own Your Market with Lofty Bloom” on Thursday, April 17 at 1 p.m. ET for those who would like to learn more.

By combining direct mail and digital ad campaigns with AI-driven follow up, the company says Lofty Bloom can provide the hyper-local marketing boost agents need to stand out. As with other Lofty applications, Lofty Bloom is easy-to-use and can be set up quickly to start generating leads.



Lofty Bloom automates marketing campaigns by combining four channels including prospecting, retargeting, follow up and nurturing. Campaigns are launched automatically, without any agent intervention, based on defined triggers and alerts, to establish a consistent marketing cadence, according to the release. Lofty noted that this includes AI-driven follow up and nurturing activities that run entirely on autopilot.



For example, with Lofty Bloom agents can automatically send out postcards to homeowners in a specified zip code notifying them of just sold and just listed homes in the area – without having to go into the system and execute the task. Postcards include a QR code that directs the recipient to the Home Valuation page on the agent’s Lofty website and serve as an opt-in to be contacted and receive marketing communications from the agent. Once the recipient fills out the QR code, Lofty will automatically launch Facebook re-targeting digital ads and leverage Lofty’s AI technology to follow up, qualify new leads and schedule appointments, the company noted.

“Lofty Bloom is the most dynamic, end-to-end digital farming tool, seamlessly combining postcards, digital marketing, AI-powered nurture and follow-up for exclusive ZIP Code targeting,” noted Dave Carter, vice president of Lofty. “Designed to engage homeowners and sellers, it maximizes exposure and ensures agents stand out in their most targeted markets.”

To learn more about how Lofty’s AI capabilities can help your business grow, visit lofty.com/ai/overview.