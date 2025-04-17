There will be a day when your children are grown, and nothing in your home needs to be secured, mess-proofed, safety-proofed, and breakables can be on the lowest shelf. However, if your family is in the early days, the babyproofing years can feel like a long way off. When buying or designing a house with children, keeping safety, functionality, and comfort at the top of your mind is likely on your priority list. While a child-friendly home can keep your children safe, it can foster independence, creativity, and easy living for everyone. Here are some key child-friendly home features to consider.

Safe and durable flooring

From running barefoot, playing on the floor, and countless spills, messes, and dirt, selecting flooring that can stand up to a high-use lifestyle is crucial. You want the flooring to be durable enough to wipe off spills easily, offer enough traction to help prevent falls, and be soft enough to sit and play on. Some child-friendly flooring options include:

Cork or rubber flooring: This option can be used in a play space. It is soft, slip-resistant, and comfortable for crawling or playing.

Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP): LVP has a wood-like appearance and is durable, easy to clean, and resistant to spills. It can be used anywhere you want a wood-like look.

Low-pile carpet or area rugs: Wall-to-wall carpet creates a plush place to walk, sit and lay. The low-oil offers cushioning while being easier to maintain than thick carpets. Area rugs provide the softness of carpet while being able to leave the existing floor underneath.

Open floor plan

An open-concept home makes it easier to multitask with children. The open layout can also make it easier to keep an eye on children while you do your regular household tasks without constantly popping your head into closed-off rooms to check on them.

Child-safe staircases

Staircases and balconies are common structural elements in many homes. They can also be safety hazards, so considering their design is essential. Some factors to consider include

Installing secure gates at the top and bottom of the staircases.

Installing stair runners or non-slip treads to prevent slips and falls.

Ensuring the railings are correctly spaced so there are no significant gaps that a child could potentially slip through.

Functional storage solutions

While clutter is inevitable, especially with your children, keeping the clutter at bay will create a more peaceful, less stressful, and safe environment for your family. Functional storage solutions will help you organize toys and other household essentials most effectively. Some storage solutions you may want to incorporate in your home include

Built-in shelves with soft-close doors.

Toy storage bins or baskets at child-friendly heights.

Hooks and cubbies near entryways for coats and backpacks.

Childproofed kitchen and bathrooms

Kitchens and bathrooms can pose safety risks without intentional design choices. Some attainable ways to keep these spaces safer for young children include:

Installing cabinet locks to keep cleaning supplies and sharp objects out of reach.

Installing an anti-scalding faucet that will prevent the water from getting too hot

Installing a smaller scale tile, such as a penny tile, on bathroom floors to prevent slipping.

Whether you’re remodeling or house hunting, these will create a safe and nurturing space for your family to grow.