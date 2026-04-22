Platinum Properties has rebranded to Platinum Forbes Global Properties and been named the exclusive New York City affiliate of Forbes Global Properties. This appointment connected the New York City-based firm to an international network, expanding its reach among high-net-worth buyers and sellers.

Founded in 2005 by siblings Khashy Eyn and Dezireh Eyn, the brokerage operated as a privately owned, full-service firm with a presence across key Manhattan submarkets. The company’s agents advise clients on buying, selling and renting, with a focus on data-driven insights and local market expertise.

“Real estate is shifting, and our membership with Forbes Global Properties ensures our clients stay ahead of that curve,” said Dezireh Eyn, CEO of Platinum Forbes Global Properties. “We’ve spent twenty years building a firm in New York that values people over transactions. By bringing that local heart to a global stage, we aren’t just closing deals—we’re helping our clients navigate their next chapter with total confidence.”

As part of the transition, the firm will also be relocating its headquarters to a new Manhattan office, doubling its previous footprint.

“New York stands as one of the most dynamic and closely watched real estate markets in the world,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Platinum Forbes Global Properties brings a thoughtful, highly informed approach to advising clients and a strong presence across the city’s most important neighborhoods. It is an honor to welcome the Platinum team, and we look forward to being a part of their continued growth.”

Through its membership, Platinum Forbes Global Properties will market listings across Forbes’ print, digital and social platforms, reaching a global audience of more than 167 million. The firm’s listings will also appear on the Forbes Global Properties website alongside curated high-end properties worldwide.

For more information, visit platinumfgp.com.