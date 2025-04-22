The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a partnership with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. The partnership brings together two organizations with deep roots and rich history in the Pittsburgh region.

As part of the collaboration, Howard Hanna will be the presenting sponsor of the new “Take it to the House Sweepstakes,” and will also be a supporting sponsor of the SteelHERS Social, presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, and the Steelers first round draft pick’s inaugural tour of Pittsburgh to Steelers fans, a release stated.

“As someone who has lived and worked in Western Pennsylvania my whole life, I know how much the Steelers mean to this community,” said Dennis Cestra Jr., president of Howard Hanna’s Pennsylvania region. “Just like Steelers Nation, Howard Hanna is proud to call Pittsburgh home. We’ve been listing and selling homes across Steelers Country for decades, and this partnership is a powerful way to celebrate that legacy.”

The Steelers also noted that beginning in 2025, fans will be eligible to win money toward the purchase of a new home through Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Howard Hanna Mortgage Services, as well as other prizes if the Steelers return a punt or kickoff for a touchdown through the Take it to The House Sweepstakes presented by Howard Hanna. The sweepstakes will begin with the first 2025 regular season game and run through the playoffs. If a kickoff or punt return does not occur, the prize will continue to grow. Additionally, autographed merchandise will be awarded every week of the promotion, the brokerage noted.

“We are excited to welcome Howard Hanna to the Steelers family,” said Ryan Huzjak, vice president of sales and marketing for the Steelers. “Both organizations share storied histories, familial roots and a desire to make a difference in people’s lives, which makes this partnership special.”

Howard Hanna will also be the presenting sponsor of the video content captured each season of the first-round draft pick making their first visit to Pittsburgh, including stops at historic landmarks and Pittsburgh staples, following the announcement of their selection by the Steelers.

The SteelHERS Social event, now in its second year, is part of the team’s Women of Steel platform, which was created to celebrate, connect, develop and empower the team’s female fanbase, which is among the largest in the NFL.

“At Howard Hanna, we’re proud to continue our deep-rooted connection to Pittsburgh and its iconic sports culture,” said Howard “Hoddy” Hanna III, CEO, Hanna Holdings Inc. “The Take it to The House Sweepstakes is just one way we’re celebrating the energy, passion and excitement that the Steelers bring to this city. We’re thrilled to offer fans a chance to win prizes and create lasting memories as part of this exciting partnership, which showcases our commitment to making homeownership dreams come true for our community.”

To learn more, visit howardhanna.com.