A recent report by ATTOM Data showed that May was the best month of the year to sell a home, with the highest seller premium out of any month. May also contained the top two days to sell a home. May was followed by February and then April, respectively, as the second and third best months to sell.

With May nearly here and sellers potentially holding a lot of cards, it could be advantageous to get your listing in order sooner than later.

The report tracked the last decade of home sales (2015 to 2024), finding that there were 4,354,599 sales in the month of May at a median sales price of $261,615, with an average sales premium of 9.5% above market value (calculated using the median AVM valuation).

The month of February was less active at a higher price point than April, with 2,975,550 sales at a median sales price of $245,000, with a sales premium of 9.4%. April was far busier than February, with 3,970,549 sales at a median sales price of $256,500, with a sales premium of 9.1%.

As for the best days of the year to sell?

ATTOM found that May 27 was, on average, the best day of the year to sell over the last decade—with a seller premium far exceeding that of the month overall at 14%. Homes sold at a median price of $270,000 on May 27, with 118,500 sales analyzed overall.

The second best day to sell, according to ATTOM, was right behind on May 26, with a sales premium of 13.7%. There were more sales to analyze here, with the total number of sales ATTOM crunched clocking in at 150,650.

The third and fourth best days to sell were March 31 and 30, respectively, which was an outlier in terms of the best months of the year to sell, as March was listed as the fifth best month of the last decade by ATTOM. Premiums on March 31 were 12.9%, at a median sales price of $265,000. Those selling homes on March 30 did so at a premium of 12.6%, with a median sales price of $257,150. ATTOM analyzed 170,805 sales for March 31 and 152,791 on March 30.

Rounding out ATTOM’s list of the five best days of the year to sell in the last decade was April 28, with a seller premium of 12.5% at a median sales price of $263,000. ATTOM analyzed 152,614 sales for April 28.