Above, Sharon Crawford

REsides, an independent and borderless MLS, has announced that Sharon Crawford has been promoted to Vice President of Training & Communications, a role that reflects her continued impact on the company’s innovation, subscriber engagement and education strategy.



Crawford is a respected industry veteran with more than a decade of experience in MLS operations, education and technology. In her new role, she will lead REsides’ training programs and communications initiatives, including more comprehensive training on all REsides subscriber benefits, and initiate an internal staff training program. This expanded role will help real estate professionals maximize the value of REsides’ proprietary technologies, data solutions and third-party tools, the company said.



“Sharon brings a unique blend of technical expertise, creativity, and real-world understanding of what brokers and agents truly need,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. “This promotion is a reflection of her leadership and the integral role she plays in helping our subscribers thrive in the fast-evolving real estate market.”



For more information, visit https://www.resides.io/.