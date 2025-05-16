Above: Angie Miller

For real estate professionals looking to raise the bar, having a coach who will arm you with the tools and tactics needed to take your business to the next level while gently pushing you out of your comfort zone is mission-critical.

Angie Miller—broker/owner of RE/MAX Premier Services in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania—can attest to this, having been a member of Buffini & Company’s coaching system for 17-plus years of her 29-plus year career.

Originally working with a different coaching company, Miller was immediately drawn to Buffini & Company Chairman and Founder Brian Buffini after seeing him speak at a conference.

“It lined up with everything that I believe in my values with relationally working,” says Miller, who signed up for coaching during the very first live event she attended.

A member of Buffini & Company’s One2One Coaching program from the very beginning, Miller can’t say enough about how it has helped shape her career trajectory, noting that the support she’s received has changed her life personally and professionally.

“As a real estate agent, and now broker/owner of my company, you’re out here on your own, but with Buffini & Company, you’re not on your own at all,” she says.

Specifically, Miller says that the company’s coaching programs have come in handy as she transitioned into a leadership role where she was charged with mentoring agents.

“It helps with mentoring agents at my company and teaching them how to build a business instead of just being in real estate,” she explains. “I can pass all the coaching I’ve had on to the agents in my office, which is very beneficial.”

In growing her career, Miller has pursued a variety of designations and certifications, underscoring the notion that “the more you learn, the more you earn.”

“If you can take one thing that you learned from one class and implement it, it can help you tremendously in your business,” adds Miller, who has earned the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS™), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified New Homes Sales Professional (CSP) and Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designations in addition to the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) endorsement—all of which are offered through the National Association of REALTORS®.

Buffing out her resume even further, Miller recently joined Buffini & Company’s Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation program, which was created to increase the level of professionalism in the industry and the way clients get treated in a transaction.

The materials and lessons being taught within the CFSP modules have been instrumental when it comes to setting Miller and her agents apart, providing a guideline to go through the appointments in the same manner with the same information.

“It gives the client something they can take with them as a promise that as their agent, we’ll be that certified full-service professional,” adds Miller, which goes a long way toward adding an extra layer of transparency into the equation.

And while Miller has a lot of experience with buyer agency agreements, as they’ve always been required in Pennsylvania, “the way Buffini & Company has spelled it out in CFSP makes it easier for us to explain to our clients so that they can further understand it,” she says.

While Miller recommends every agent get involved in training and coaching, she specifically recommends Buffini & Company for its accountability and community.

“No one wants to be held accountable, but that’s what works. The consistency of it, and the community. Brian has created an amazing community of like-minded people who are dedicated to helping one another,” she concludes.

For more information, visit https://www.buffini.com/cfsp.