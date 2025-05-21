The face of homeownership is changing. Diverse households—especially Hispanic, Black, and Asian families—are driving housing demand and will account for more than 70% of net new homeowners in the coming decades, according to the Urban Institute. Yet these groups remain underserved due to persistent barriers like misinformation, credit access issues and limited affordable inventory.

Real estate agents have a powerful role to play in turning this tide. While digital tools now give buyers more access to property listings, agents remain critical as trusted advisors. But to succeed in today’s market, agents must expand their reach beyond familiar networks and become more intentional about serving communities long excluded from homeownership.

A 2022 study in Columbus, Ohio, revealed a disconnect between loan officers and real estate agents. Loan officers often work to find mortgage-ready borrowers and apply specialized products to overcome financial obstacles. Many agents, by contrast, underestimate the number of buyers who are financially prepared—largely due to limited awareness of lending programs and a focus on visible, active prospects.

To bridge this gap, agents must deepen their understanding of products like down payment assistance and targeted lending programs. This knowledge enables them to better serve first-time, minority, and low- to moderate-income (LMI) buyers, many of whom don’t engage with the homebuying process due to fear, confusion, or lack of trust.

Building trust is essential. Underserved communities often feel excluded from housing opportunities due to past experiences and systemic barriers. Agents can change this by partnering with nonprofits, offering homebuyer education, and collaborating with lenders that prioritize equitable lending.

These partnerships are vital. A broader range of lender relationships, especially with those focused on serving diverse markets, can help agents identify mortgage-ready buyers they wouldn’t otherwise meet. Together, agents and lenders can offer targeted solutions that empower more people to buy homes.

Using data is another key strategy. Tools that show demographic shifts, lending trends, and forecasted mortgage activity can help agents pinpoint where opportunities lie. And by connecting with trusted community organizations—such as churches, hospitals, and nonprofits—agents can reach potential buyers in places where trust already exists.

Ultimately, serving diverse communities isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a growth strategy. The National Association of Realtors reports that nearly half of Black and Hispanic renters think homeownership is out of reach, even though many could qualify with the right support.

Real estate professionals have a choice: compete for the same shrinking pool of traditional buyers or grow the market by helping underserved families become homeowners. Those who choose the latter will not only grow their business, they’ll help build stronger, more inclusive communities for the future.

To effectively reach and support underserved homebuyers, real estate professionals need more than good intentions—they need the right tools. iEmergent’s MortgageMarketSmart platform offers access to census-tract level loan production data, mortgage origination forecasts, property listings and borrower demographic insights to help agents identify opportunities and expand their impact. Request a demo.