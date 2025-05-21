Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced it is fortifying the brand’s presence in Northern Nevada with the affiliation of female-led Nevada Prime Real Estate LLC in Fernley.

The full-service brokerage was established in February of 2020 by current broker/owner Michelle Barney, according to a release. Barney is a staple of the Northern Nevada real estate community, currently serving on the Sierra Nevada REALTORS® Board of Directors, as well as serving as the Vice President for the Fernley Chamber of Commerce and on the Fernley Main Street Board of Directors.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Prime, Barney stated that she plans to leverage the brand’s tools to not only enhance her affiliated agents’ capabilities, but also to recruit additional agents with the goal of increasing her company’s size within the next year. Shortly thereafter, she hopes to use her increased bandwidth to pursue future business acquisitions.

“Since we emerged from the pandemic, our goal has been to fully embrace and immerse ourselves in the community,” said Barney. “I believe our community-facing values mesh perfectly with the amazing CENTURY 21® brand identity, and I firmly believe that our newly enhanced name recognition will allow us to better pursue our vision for our company’s future.”

CENTURY 21 Prime noted in a release that it operates on the mantra of creating “Clients For Life.” They pride themselves on their ability to develop long lasting relationships through the extraordinary results they produce, as well as through the genuine compassion they show when addressing every client’s unique needs. From home buyers and home sellers making their first big move in life, to seasoned investors, CENTURY 21 Prime stated it offers holistic service backed by local expertise.

“To succeed in Nevada real estate requires an understanding of vastly different markets, from the bright lights of Las Vegas and Reno, to the quiet frontier towns of the desert,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “It takes true local insight to achieve success in that market, and fortunately, Michelle has exactly that. Michelle’s homegrown talent and expertise has allowed her to carve out a niche for herself in Northern Nevada and we’re excited to help her tap into the latest tools and technology in the real estate industry, while still promoting her small-town, family-first philosophy.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.