Compass, Inc. has announced the appointment of Lacey Conway to lead its Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) team as Executive Vice President of M&A. The company stated in a release that this strategic leadership move reinforces its commitment to thoughtful growth and scaling its industry-leading agent support, while capitalizing on its deep bench of experienced leadership.

“We are thrilled to have Lacey lead the next phase of our M&A strategy,” said Kalani Reelitz, Compass CFO. “Her expertise and deep alignment with our mission will be instrumental as we continue to expand our community of top-tier brokerages and exceptional agents.”

Conway brings over 20 years of leadership experience at Latter & Blum, according to a release, where she served as CEO and led the company to become the Gulf South’s top brokerage. Latter & Blum, which joined Compass last spring, experienced significant growth under Conway’s leadership through a series of strategic acquisitions and market expansions across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas.

In her new role, Compass stated that Conway will concentrate on identifying and seizing opportunities to expand the company’s portfolio of leading brokerages and community of top agents. Her strong industry relationships and deep market knowledge uniquely position her to build trusted partnerships that align with Compass’s vision, culture, and values.

Compass added that it remains focused on strategic, purposeful growth as a key driver of its long-term success. The company views M&A as an essential lever to expand its national footprint, deepen local market presence, and support top-performing agents.

